Surjewala must first set Congress’ house in order, says CM Bommai

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Taking a dig at AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai sought to know what the former knows anything about Karnataka. “First, let him set the squabbles within the Congress right and then comment on the state,” he said.

Commenting on Surjewala’s comment that “hell has been created” by the Bommai-led BJP government in the state, the CM told reporters on Sunday that the people sent the Congress home from the hell they had only created. “This is the most irresponsible Opposition party. Instead of showing the failures during its regime, the Congress is making statements that would not have any bearing on the people,” he said.

Reacting to the statements of comparing BJP leaders to demons and himself to ‘Bhasmasura’, the CM said the people know well who is a demon and who is a god. “The people dumped the Congress that ruled the country for 70 years and showed them who are demons. There is an extensive list of demons in the Congress,” he added.

Reacting to the statement that intelligence is required in order to copy anything, Bommai said there is a lot of difference between them. Mentioning that it was the Congress that copied BJP’s programmes, Bommai said, “After we announced the ‘Gruhini Shakti’ scheme, the Congress announced ‘Gruha Lakshmi.’ So, the memory power of Surjewala is diminishing.”

He said the government had constituted a committee with the chief secretary as chairman for the implementation of the programmes announced in the state budget for 2022-23, and accordingly, 90 per cent of orders have been issued. Similarly, the same committee will continue the implementation of the promises made in the state budget FY 2023-24.

Cong can provide free power: Surjewala

“The BJP government which became popular across India for taking 40% commission is asking how it is possible for the Congress to give 200 units of free electricity to every family if it comes to power. The Congress government can provide free electricity as it will not take commission from the BJP,” said AICC General secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala.

HUBBALLI: Taking a dig at AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai sought to know what the former knows anything about Karnataka. “First, let him set the squabbles within the Congress right and then comment on the state,” he said. Commenting on Surjewala’s comment that “hell has been created” by the Bommai-led BJP government in the state, the CM told reporters on Sunday that the people sent the Congress home from the hell they had only created. “This is the most irresponsible Opposition party. Instead of showing the failures during its regime, the Congress is making statements that would not have any bearing on the people,” he said. Reacting to the statements of comparing BJP leaders to demons and himself to ‘Bhasmasura’, the CM said the people know well who is a demon and who is a god. “The people dumped the Congress that ruled the country for 70 years and showed them who are demons. There is an extensive list of demons in the Congress,” he added. Reacting to the statement that intelligence is required in order to copy anything, Bommai said there is a lot of difference between them. Mentioning that it was the Congress that copied BJP’s programmes, Bommai said, “After we announced the ‘Gruhini Shakti’ scheme, the Congress announced ‘Gruha Lakshmi.’ So, the memory power of Surjewala is diminishing.” He said the government had constituted a committee with the chief secretary as chairman for the implementation of the programmes announced in the state budget for 2022-23, and accordingly, 90 per cent of orders have been issued. Similarly, the same committee will continue the implementation of the promises made in the state budget FY 2023-24. Cong can provide free power: Surjewala “The BJP government which became popular across India for taking 40% commission is asking how it is possible for the Congress to give 200 units of free electricity to every family if it comes to power. The Congress government can provide free electricity as it will not take commission from the BJP,” said AICC General secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala.