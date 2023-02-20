Tech City: Bengaluru emerges as a tough citadel to conquer  

Ramu Patil By

As BJP and Congress leaders are set to hit the next round of campaigning after the ongoing budget session of the state legislature ends on Friday, the State Capital, Bengaluru, with 28 Assembly segments looks to be a tough citadel to conquer for both the national parties. Going by party positions and political developments as of today, the equations in the city are unlikely to change much as no party is in a position of strength to dislodge the others in a big way.

The Congress and the BJP seem to be placed evenly like in the last elections. The Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are working hard to make their presence felt, although it is an uphill task for them.

Bengaluru will be an important part of the poll strategy for both national parties. Many big leaders from both sides are well-entrenched in their segments for many years, or even decades. However, their influence in other constituencies is limited. This holds good for leaders in both parties.

Congress feels there is an undercurrent of anti-incumbency against the BJP and that the situation is tailor-made for its return to power provided it fields winnable candidates. But, the Congress, once all-powerful in Bengaluru, is still looking for candidates who can give a tough fight in many constituencies in the city, though it has a surfeit of candidates in other parts of the state. The party finds itself on a weak footing in seats that were earlier held by its leaders who defected to BJP in 2019.

Top Congress leaders admit to finding strong candidates in all 28 seats being a challenge for them. This is despite their surveys indicating that the party has a good chance of improving its position. In the 2018 polls, Congress did well by winning 14 of the 28 seats and BJP got 11. But equations changed after the bypolls in 2019 when 17 MLAs from Congress and JDS left their parties to help BJP’s BS Yediyurappa form the government.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Congress Committee (KPCC) working president and former minister Ramalinga Reddy will be a key leader of the party in the state capital and many of its sitting MLAs are well entrenched in their constituencies.

The party hopes to get the full backing of the minority communities to consolidate anti-BJP votes in its favour as the JDS is not such a big force in Bengaluru unlike in the Old Mysuru region. The party has been trying to woo voters by highlighting gaps in infrastructure development, unemployment, price rise and other issues in the city.

On its part, the BJP will be banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma and its candidates’ connection with their voters to shore up its prospects. Underlining the importance of the Modi factor, a senior BJP leader and MLA who was on a door-to-door visit in his constituency, said: “Before I reach the house, Modi has reached the voters.”

The party is said to be closely assessing equations in the constituencies it lost narrowly in the last elections. It is now working in a united manner with a strategy to wrest those constituencies back from Congress.

The BJP also faces the challenge of ensuring that everyone, including those who toiled for the party for many decades and relatively newcomers, work as a team – more so, with leaders from Congress and JDS joining its ranks with their followers.

At the same time, ministers ST Somashekar, Byrati Basavaraj and Munirathna Naidu (who jumped to BJP in 2019) and minister K Gopalaiah (who joined BJP from JDS) add muscle to the ruling party.

Like in other parts of Karnataka, BJP will be highlighting the “double-engine” governments’ push for development, state and Union governments work as well as allocation of nearly Rs 10,000 crore in the 2023-24 budget during its campaign in Bengaluru.

It remains to be seen if talks about infrastructure development will have any impact on the voters, especially after the City’s image took a severe beating when roads in the tech corridor looked like overflowing rivers due to flooding during the last heavy rains that lashed the city.

A section of urban voters, disenchanted with BJP and Congress, may look towards AAP, but their numbers are unlikely to have an impact on the poll outcome. In the next few weeks, the parties are likely to come up with their Bengaluru-specific poll strategies and promises in an attempt to make a compelling case for their candidates.

For now, sitting MLAs and aspirants in all the parties are reaching out to voters in their own ways, and the situation will become clearer once the candidates are announced by all the parties.

