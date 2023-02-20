Home States Karnataka

Two die in elephant attack in Dakshina Kannada

While Rai died on the spot, Ranjitha succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Nelyadi. The angry villagers who gathered at the spot urged the forest department to shoot down the elephant.

Published: 20th February 2023 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Angry villagers gathered at the spot and urged the forest department to shoot down the elephant.. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Two persons were killed by an elephant at Naila near Renjiladi village in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Monday morning.

Ranjitha (21) who works at Peradka Milk Society was on her way to work through forest when the elephant attacked her. Hearing her screams, Ramesh Rai (55) who lives nearby rushed to her rescue and was also attacked by the jumbo.

