Bommai wants aircraft manufacturing units

Published: 21st February 2023 01:45 PM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the State Government wants to have complete commercial civil aircraft manufacturing units in Karnataka. He said presently, 65% of the components used in defence and aerospace in India are made in Karnataka.

“It is my desire to have a complete commercial aircraft making unit in Karnataka which has to fly across the globe. We are in talks with private aircraft manufacturers,” he said.

In his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address to the legislature on Monday, Bommai said: “Despite the pandemic, investments to Karnataka have increased. This is because ease of doing business is easy in Karnataka. It is an industrial-friendly state. Karnataka stands number one when it comes to Foreign Direct Investment. We also provide incentives to companies that generate jobs.”

The chief Minister further said that the State Government signed an MoU worth Rs 3,500 crore in the aerospace sector. When we can manufacture parts, we can make an aircraft too. We are in talks with Airbus and Boeing...,” he elaborated.

On development of Marina on the coast, Bommai said that the State Government has relaxed Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. “This is expected to promote coastal tourism. We want to complete this this year itself and the Detailed Project Report will be ready,” he added.

