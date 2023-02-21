Home States Karnataka

Congress legislators to write to PM on Rahul’s questions

Rahul also asked as to why the rules were changed to hand over six airports to Adani.

Published: 21st February 2023

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress is not letting go of the issues raised by senior leader Rahul Gandhi on the floor of Parliament but were expunged. A party general secretary, requesting anonymity, told TNIE, “I will write to the party leadership, telling them that every party MP, MLA and MLC across the country should write to Prime Minister Modi and seek answers to very questions that Rahul Gandhi raised.’’

MLA HK Patil, who is Congress general secretary in charge of Maharashtra, said, “We will start asking the question to the Prime Minister directly. We will not allow the Prime Minister to take away our right to question. The attitude of BJP, seeking to snub the person asking questions, is undemocratic and will not be accepted.’’

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah said, ‘’I will raise it in the party forum and we will decide on that.’’

State party president DK Shivakumar said, “I will speak to my party legislators and get their feedback on this.’ The elected members of Congress are seeking to ask the following questions to Prime Minister Modi: How many times did Modi travel together with Adani on foreign trips? How many times did Adani join you later on a  visit? How many times has Adani travelled to a foreign country just after you did? How many of these countries you visited have given contracts to Adani? How much money has Adani given BJP in the last 20 years through electoral bonds?

Rahul also asked as to why the rules were changed to hand over six airports to Adani. The Congress leader alleged that probe agencies were used to further Adani’s businesses with the Sri Lanka government and to give wind power projects to Adani.

