Disappointed with budget, Karnataka transport workers plan strike from March 1

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Road Transport Employees’ League has called for an indefinite strike from March 1 as they are disappointed with the state budget. The employees were eagerly waiting for a wage hike proposal in the budget presented on February 17. More than 3,000 employees and their family members are expected to take part in the indefinite protest at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park. The employees, led by Karnataka Road Transport Employees’ League, say that the government has to announce the wage hike at the earliest, before the Model Code of Conduct comes into force for the Assembly polls or else they will intensify their protest. “We have done all that we could to get the attention of the State Government towards the sufferings of the four transport corporations- KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC. We did a cycle rally and our workers sat on a hunger strike at Belagavi in December when the Legislature Session was on. All we got was empty promises that the transport employees will be considered under the 7th Pay Commission,” said Chandrashekar, President of Karnataka Road Transport Employees’ League. “The budget did not fulfil our promise. This has angered the employees. We are expecting nearly 3,000 transport workers along with their families to take part in the indefinite strike urging the state to fulfil the promises it made that include wage revision, reinstatement of dismissed employees,” Chandrashekar added. He, however, said their protest will not affect regular bus service. “If more and more employees join us, the protest will reach a different level then there are chances for the services to be affected,” he added.