Home States Karnataka

Disappointed with budget, Karnataka transport workers plan strike from March 1

He, however, said their protest will not affect regular bus service.

Published: 21st February 2023 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

protest

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Road Transport Employees’ League has called for an indefinite strike from March 1 as they are disappointed with the state budget. The employees were eagerly waiting for a wage hike proposal in the budget presented on February 17.  

More than 3,000 employees and their family members are expected to take part in the indefinite protest at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park. The employees, led by Karnataka Road Transport Employees’ League, say that the government has to announce the wage hike at the earliest, before the Model Code of Conduct comes into force for the Assembly polls or else they will intensify their protest.

“We have done all that we could to get the attention of the State Government towards the sufferings of the four transport corporations- KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC. We did a cycle rally
and our workers sat on a hunger strike at Belagavi in December when the Legislature Session was on. All we got was empty promises that the transport employees will be considered under the 7th Pay Commission,” said Chandrashekar, President of Karnataka Road Transport Employees’ League.

“The budget did not fulfil our promise. This has angered the employees. We are expecting nearly 3,000 transport workers along with their families to take part in the indefinite strike urging the state to fulfil the promises it made that include wage revision, reinstatement of dismissed employees,” Chandrashekar added.

He, however, said their protest will not affect regular bus service. “If more and more employees join us,
the protest will reach a different level then there are chances for the services to be affected,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Road Transport Employees’ League Strike budget wage hike proposal Freedom Park
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp