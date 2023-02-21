Home States Karnataka

Elephant kills two in Dakshina Kannada

The villagers expressed serious displeasure against the forest department and alleged that their negligence claimed the lives of two innocents.

Published: 21st February 2023 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Image of wild elephants used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Two persons were killed by a wild elephant at Naila near Renjiladi village in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Monday. Ranjitha (21), who works at Peradka Milk Society, was on her way to work through a forest road when she was attacked by the elephant. Hearing her screams, Ramesh Rai (55), who lived nearby, rushed to her rescue, but was also attacked and killed on the spot by the jumbo. Ranjitha succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Nelyadi. The incident took place within 500 metres of the residences of both the victims.  

As the news spread, scores of angry villagers gathered at the spot and demanded the Deputy Commissioner Ravikumar MR and Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) Y K Dinesh Kumar visit the spot, failing which, they threatened to not allow the removal of the dead bodies.

The villagers expressed serious displeasure against the forest department and alleged that their negligence claimed the lives of two innocents. Sensing trouble, security in the region was beefed up. Later, the DC and DCF visited the spot and took stock of the incident. They also visited the family of Ranjitha and consoled the family members. Speaking to reporters, the DC said the kin of the two victims will be provided with a compensation of Rs 15 lakh each.

