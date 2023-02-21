Home States Karnataka

It’ll be Kuvempu Airport: Cabinet

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

BENGALURU: The cabinet meeting on Monday decided to name the Shivamogga airport after legendary poet and writer Kuvempu. The function will be held on February 27. It may be recalled that BS Yediyurappa had proposed Kuvempus’ name.

It also okayed a proposal to make BMS institution a university, a minister said. JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy had alleged that a minister in the Bommai cabinet had held a meeting with BMS institution representatives.

He had alleged a quid pro quo to name the institution a university in lieu of making Dayanand Pai a lifetime member of the institution trust. The cabinet cleared a bill allowing women in software and industrial estates to work up to 48 hours a week.

This allows them to work four days from the office at 12 hours a day and the remaining days from home. The cabinet decided to waive off amounts to be paid for development of land and house, and also levies and charges on the land.

