Karnataka Govt will initiate action against women officers: Ministers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the fight between IGP Roopa D Moudgil and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri has put the government in a spot, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday lambasted the officers for washing their dirty linen in public.

Jnanendra told the media that the public has big respect for IAS and IPS officers. “But the behaviour of these officers is an insult to their fraternity. There is no question of the government tolerating their indiscipline. I have spoken to the CM and also the DGP. Appropriate action will be initiated against them,” he warned. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhu Swamy said the government did not bother initially as it appeared to be a personal fight. “Now, the matter has reached Vidhana Soudha. If it continues, the government will have to take strict action.”

Stating that bureaucrats must be models for others, Minister Muniratna said the two women officers are setting a bad precedent. “They are part of the government and what will the public think if they are making allegations against each other? Our government will not tolerate this and action will be initiated against the two.”

Former chief minister and BJP MLA Jagadish Shettar said the government has to send a clear message to bureaucrats that the government won’t tolerate such indiscipline. “Today, only two officers are indulging in making allegations. If there is no action against them, other officers may repeat it. Then people will think that the government has no control over bureaucrats and that should not happen,” he said.

Attempt to tarnish image

Rohini Sindhuri’s husband Sudhir Reddy, who filed a complaint on behalf of his wife at the Bagalagunte police station, told reporters that Roopa is making baseless allegations to tarnish his wife’s image. He questioned how she got the photos, which were clicked in 2014-15, and suspected that she might be misusing her official power and hacking into phones.

Further, he said Roopa should reveal the names of the officers with whom his wife had shared her pictures, as claimed by Roopa. “She is dragging our family unnecessarily and we will fight this legally,” he added.

