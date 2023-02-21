Karnataka HC dismisses teachers’ pleas on enhancing age of superannuation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court dismissed a batch of petitions questioning the validity of the government order dated October 15, 2009, insofar as enhancement of the age of superannuation of the teaching community of universities, drawing University Grants Commission (UGC) scales from the existing 60 years to 62 years, while continuing the age of superannuation for other teaching communities of the state government and state universities as 60 years.

“Superannuation has nothing to do with qualification, and is a condition of service that would fall within the ambit of Article 309 of the Constitution. Accordingly, the rules/statutory provision under Article 309 would prevail over the UGC regulation that may fall under ‘Education’ in the concurrent list,” Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav said, while passing the order dismissing a batch of petitions.

The petitioners claim that as regards teachers employed in universities and government colleges, the age of superannuation is enhanced to 62 years, insofar as affiliated colleges, whether aided or unaided, the age of retirement being only 60 years and accordingly, is discriminatory and should be enhanced to 62 years.

The petitioners have contended that the appointment of teaching faculty in both universities and government colleges on one hand, and aided colleges on the other, was by the government, and service conditions, recruitment, pay scales, increment and academic performance indicators are governed by UGC guidelines, which are uniform.

Accordingly, it is contended that disparity in age of superannuation was arbitrary, they claimed.

The state government contended that it has accepted only that part of the UGC recommendation with regard to revision of UGC pay scales to the teaching community working in government and private aided colleges, but UGC recommendations on superannuation is not accepted.

Though UGC payscales are applicable to the entirety of the teaching community, other service conditions like superannuation/retirement age, probationary period, pensionary benefits and the like are governed by state government rules, the state argued.

