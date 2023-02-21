Karnataka HC permits use of Hopcoms building inside Cubbon Park

Home States Karnataka

The court was hearing the application filed by Karnataka Pradesh Krishik Samaj for impleadment to the PIL filed by Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association. 

Cubbon Park saw cleaner air and improved flora and fauna during the lockdown.

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court permitted the use of a Hopcoms building, constructed by Karnataka Pradesh Krishik Samaj, in the city. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale passed the order to use the building, subject to the result of the petition, after the survey report submitted by the state government revealed the building is outside Cubbon Park area.

Earlier, the court directed the state government to conduct a survey through the assistant director of Land Records, to ascertain whether the building, commonly known as Hopcoms building, is within or outside the area of Cubbon Park. The court was hearing the application filed by Karnataka Pradesh Krishik Samaj for impleadment to the PIL filed by Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association. The report was submitted after conducting the survey.

Notice over Malathahalli lake
A division bench headed by Justice B Veerappa issued notice to respondents, including RR Nagar MLA N Munirathna, who is also Minister for Horticulture, Planning Programme Monitoring and Statistics, BBMP and others. The bench was hearing an application filed by social activist Geetha Misra.

The petitioner alleged that M Govindaraju, BJP president of RR Nagar Assembly constituency, had sought BBMP’s permission to put up a 35-ft idol of Lord Shiva on February 18, 2023, on the occasion of Shivaratri, and to conduct recreational and entertainment activities on Malathahalli lake bed, with the help of Munirathna. Govindaraju, in connivance with BBMP and Lake Development Authority, has illegally constructed a  circular concrete structure in the form of an open-air theatre on the lakebed, the petitioner alleged. 

