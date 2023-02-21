Mandya villagers block Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway, police resort to lathicharge

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Hundreds of vehicles were stranded for more than a hour on the busy Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway near Hanakere in Mandya district after villagers staged a protest demanding an underpass near the village by blocking the highway on Monday. The police had to resort to mild lathicharge to disperse the crowd and allow the traffic movement.

The incident happened at Hanakere village in Mandya taluk when hundreds of villagers led by farmer leaders Madhuchandan and Prasanna N Gowda held a protest demanding underpasses at Hanakere and Mallaiyana Doddi village to travel across the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway.

The villagers gathered near the expressway around 7 am and blocked the highway with bullock carts and tractors. They accused the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) authorities of constructing an unscientific under bridge on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway which had forced them to take a detour to reach Hanakere.

Meanwhile, Mandya SP N Yatish rushed to the spot and appealed to the protesters to withdraw the protest and allow the traffic movement.

But farmer leader Madhuchandan demanded a written assurance from the NHAI authorities. When an NHAI official showed the copy of an order to construct an underpass at Hanakere, Madhuchandan tore the copy, stating that it is an old order.

SP Yatish appealed to the farmers to withdraw the protest, assuring them that he will speak with NHAI authorities and resolve the problem. But the protesters did not budge, the police resorted to mild lathicharge and detained Madhuchandan and Prassana Gowda. Later, the protesters withdrew their agitation after NHAI officials assured them that the underpass work will be taken up in two months.

MYSURU: Hundreds of vehicles were stranded for more than a hour on the busy Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway near Hanakere in Mandya district after villagers staged a protest demanding an underpass near the village by blocking the highway on Monday. The police had to resort to mild lathicharge to disperse the crowd and allow the traffic movement. The incident happened at Hanakere village in Mandya taluk when hundreds of villagers led by farmer leaders Madhuchandan and Prasanna N Gowda held a protest demanding underpasses at Hanakere and Mallaiyana Doddi village to travel across the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway. The villagers gathered near the expressway around 7 am and blocked the highway with bullock carts and tractors. They accused the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) authorities of constructing an unscientific under bridge on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway which had forced them to take a detour to reach Hanakere. Meanwhile, Mandya SP N Yatish rushed to the spot and appealed to the protesters to withdraw the protest and allow the traffic movement. But farmer leader Madhuchandan demanded a written assurance from the NHAI authorities. When an NHAI official showed the copy of an order to construct an underpass at Hanakere, Madhuchandan tore the copy, stating that it is an old order. SP Yatish appealed to the farmers to withdraw the protest, assuring them that he will speak with NHAI authorities and resolve the problem. But the protesters did not budge, the police resorted to mild lathicharge and detained Madhuchandan and Prassana Gowda. Later, the protesters withdrew their agitation after NHAI officials assured them that the underpass work will be taken up in two months.