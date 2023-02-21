Home States Karnataka

Many toilets in Karnataka not in usable condition, admits CM Bommai

Former CM and veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said the major issue in maintaining is the unavailability of water.

Published: 21st February 2023 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

toilet, public toilets

For representational purposes ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday admitted that many public toilets in Karnataka are not in a usable condition due to lack of maintenance. Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address to the legislature, CM Bommai said that he has allocated Rs 250 crore for construction of toilets in all government schools and colleges which will be completed by August 15, 2023.

To this, Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri said the government is constructing toilets under various schemes but the real issue of maintenance is not being addressed. He said maintenance is possible only if any panchayat or agency is entrusted with the responsibility, failing which, only construction of toilets will not serve any purpose.

Former CM and veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said the major issue in maintaining is the unavailability of water.

“Public toilets can neither be maintained nor can the water scarcity issue be solved. More than 90 per cent of the toilets are locked. Stop constructing new public toilets,” he said, urging the CM to look into the issue.

Bommai said that initially the government made an attempt to address the issue through ‘Sulabh Souchalay’ scheme with good intention but it did not work. “We need to involve the public as a stakeholder in maintaining the toilets. Hence, we have decided to double the maintenance cost in this year’s budget. We will pay a certain amount every month for maintenance of every toilet. The responsibility will be given to School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMCs),” he said.

POCSO, MISSING CHILDREN CASES INCREASE IN THE STATE
Bengaluru: Cases registered under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and missing children cases registered in the state have seen a considerable increase since 2018. As per information provided to the State Legislative Council by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday, POCSO cases registered in the state increased from 2,063 in 2018 to 3,097 in 2022. In January 2023, as many as 207 cases were registered. Children missing cases increased from 770 in 2018 to 2,185 in 2022. In January 2023, as many as 249 cases were registered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CM Bommai public toilets poor maintenance
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp