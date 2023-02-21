Home States Karnataka

'People should be cautious about cyber crimes' says Araga Jnanendra

The minister making Aadhaar mandatory comes under the purview of the Centre and they have taken it up with them.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said that they have annulled the exams (File photo)

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday informed the State Legislative council that the home department is taking several measures to prevent cyber crimes and that those using online banking need to be extra vigilant.

He was responding to BJP MLC MLC Bharati Shetty’s suggestion that linking of Aadhaar number with a mobile SIM must be made mandatory as people involved in cyber crimes procure many SIM cards under different names. 

Jnanendra said one person can procure a maximum of nine SIM cards and also need to link with their Aadhaar.

The minister making Aadhaar mandatory comes under the purview of the Centre and they have taken it up with them. He said they have taken several measures including opening 45 cyber police stations across the state.

People need to be cautious, especially those using online banking need to be extra vigilant, he said. Terming cyber crimes as robberies committed by knowledgeable people, the minister said the police are making all efforts to prevent cyber crimes. The minister said they have a special cyber unit in the CID.

