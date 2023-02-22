Depts fail to explain Rs 182 crore spend in 2019-20: Public Accounts Committee

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In 2019-20, there were 51 cases where works of grants worth Rs 182 crore were carried out by different departments. While affidavits are mandatory for each of these works and in spite of informing the departments concerned to present these affidavits, they have not done so, said the Public Accounts Committee headed by Krishna Byre Gowda and 24 other legislators.

The committee, in its recommendations, has noted grimly that the departments have failed to comply even after 18 months and this amounted to a grave lapse. The PAC said that it is difficult for the departments to explain what actually they have spent the grants on.

The PAC has recommended to the Finance Department to issue proper instructions to concerned departments to ensure that they comply with the rules and provisions to ensure there is no misuse.

The PAC noted that in 2019-20, bills for Rs 96.08 crores were submitted. There were 1,959 bills, which were neither comprehensive nor complete. Disciplinary action needs to be taken against officials concerned, it said.

“Budgetary allocations have not been spent properly. Grants should be used optimally and suitable measures need to be taken by heads of departments for which the committee has made recommendations,” it added.

Most departments need to follow the action plan guidelines for implementation and use grants effectively, but there is a problem, said the PAC. It has also been recommended to the finance department to take action to ensure that grants are used effectively

“The state’s cash transactions have been increasing every year and that is not good. The government’s borrowing from the open market is one of the reasons for this. The interest on loans is another burden. Handling high volumes of cash in circulation is a challenge to the state government. If necessary, borrowing should be examined and necessary parameters should be fixed,” it said.

