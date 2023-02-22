Karnataka Govt tables supplementary estimates of Rs 11,267 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Tuesday tabled the third and final instalment of supplementary estimates of Rs 11,267 crore for 2022-23. This includes Rs 30 crore as helicopter charges for the chief minister, ministers, governor and other dignitaries.

The supplementary estimates (third and final installment) aggregate to Rs 11,267 crore. These expenses will be met through additional mobilisation of revenue receipts, increase in receipts under devolution from the central government, additional GST compensation, special capital assistance scheme of the Centre and, if necessary, through reprioritisation of expenditure and probable savings in expenditure.

Rs 5 crore has been allocated to the Ananthakumar Trust and Rs 5 crore for the construction of Jagannath Joshi Centenary Bhavan in Belagavi.

Rs 300 crore has been given to BMTC, Rs 400 crore to the Northwest Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, Rs 75 crore to Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation and Rs 225 crore to Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation to clear their statutory dues. The state government is also allotting Rs 500 crore to the BBMP to pay pending bills and Rs 120.46 crore to clear dues for works taken up under MNREGA.

