Kodagu farmers suffer as Animal Husbandry department has over 75 per cent staff crunch

Prajna G R By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: Primarily an agriculture district, Kodagu farmers are also actively involved in animal husbandry and dairy farming.

However, the farmers of rural areas are unable to avail of proper healthcare facilities for their domesticated animals as the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services in the district faces a staff crunch of over 75 per cent.

Dairy farming is one of the main occupations alongside agriculture across several parts of Kodagu – especially in Somwarpet and Kushalnagar taluks. Farmers across Kudige, Kudumangaluru, Seegehosuru, Huduguru, Madapura and surrounding villages are extensively involved in dairy farming and animal husbandry.

“Farmers spend lakhs of money to buy hybrid cattle. However, we are unable to avail proper health care for the cattle as the veterinary hospitals and the veterinary primary clinics across the villages are not posted with doctors,” explained Nagraj Shetty, a farmer in Kudige limits.

The district's animal husbandry and veterinary services are sanctioned with a total of 306 posts. However, only 76 posts are filled to date. While the department is sanctioned with 50 posts for veterinary doctors, only 18 posts have been filled and this includes the posts of Deputy Director and other authoritative officials. Out of the sanctioned 78 posts for veterinary inspectors, only 29 have been filled.

And only two posts of veterinary helpers out of the sanctioned 43 posts have been filled in the department. The over 75% vacant posts in the department have seriously affected the functioning of the department and farmers involved in animal husbandry are unable to treat their cattle. The farmers cannot avail of private services as the district lacks private veterinary hospitals.

“Several postings were made by the state, but the same was cancelled due to a stay order. Fresh postings have not been made to the department and we are still looking forward to the new postings,” shared Dr Suresh Bhat, the Deputy Director of the department.

He added that the posted doctors are visiting the hospitals once a week and are managing the functioning of the hospitals. While the district has a total of 72 veterinary hospitals including the primary veterinary clinics, they are rendered useless without permanent postings.

