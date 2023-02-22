IPS Roopa, IAS Rohini shunted out without posting

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after reprimanding two top women bureaucrats for engaging in a tiff publicly, the state government on Tuesday issued orders shunting out IPS officer Roopa D Moudgil and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri Dasari, without any posting. This was meant to send a loud and clear message to bureaucrats that indiscipline will not be tolerated. The government has also transferred Roopa’s IAS officer husband, Munish Moudgil.

The spat between the officers on social media and public platforms, making allegations against each other, had embarrassed the state government.

IGP Roopa D Moudgil (left) and

IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri

The pressure was mounting on the state government from various circles, including cabinet ministers, on the need to punish them for indiscipline.

IGP Roopa, who was the Managing Director of Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited, has now been transferred without posting while Rohini Sindhuri, who was Commissioner for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, has also been transferred without a posting.

The officers have been punished for violation of service conduct rules and sent on indefinite leave by not giving them any posting.

Meanwhile, Munish Moudgil, who was Commissioner, Survey Settlement & Land Records, has been transferred and posted until further orders as principal secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms.

Rohini has been replaced by Basavarajendra H, who was Joint Secretary, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, while Roopa has been replaced by Bharathi D, who was awaiting a posting. Munish is replaced by CN Sreedhara, who was the Additional Director, Department of Survey Settlement and Land Records. Meanwhile, Darshan HV, awaiting posting, has been made Commissioner, Tumakuru Municipal Corporation, replacing Yogananda.

Sparring officers submitted plaints

Roopa had taken to social media and made a series of allegations against Rohini Sindhuri, following which the latter issued a media statement against Roopa. As their tiff escalated, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai directed Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma to issue notices and initiate disciplinary action against the two officers. On Monday, both appeared before the chief secretary and submitted complaints against each other, while the CS issued notices to them to refrain from attacking each other on public platforms.

