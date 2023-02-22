Summer all set to arrive early this year in Karnataka

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Warm, sweaty days are all set to arrive in the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an early onset of summer in the state from February 24, instead of the normal March 1. It has also forecast a dry weather with rise in temperature in the days to come. The reason is being attributed to the prevalence of northerly and north-westerly winds which are warm.

“Above normal maximum temperature is already being recorded in some parts of Karnataka. In the case of Bengaluru, though the temperature is hovering around 31-32 degrees Celsius, citizens are feeling the heat as the relative humidity level is around 20-35 per cent,” a senior IMD official told The New Indian Express.

The official pointed out that usually during February, Bengaluru receives a normal rainfall of 7mm, but it has not happened this year. Also, the next five days will see a dry summer heat spell, he predicted. There is also no rain and no cloud formation. Moisture adjunction is also taking place which reduces the chances of a downpour.

Normally, parts of north India continue to feel the winter chills during February, but the temperature has started to get warmer there too and the winds blowing from north India are also warm. This is also because of changes in wind direction and anti-cyclone effect, the official added.

