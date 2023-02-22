Home States Karnataka

Superstition drives villagers to set fire to Kappatagudda

Published: 22nd February 2023 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Smoke emanates from a fire near Kappatagudda | express

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: Villagers setting fire at Kappatagudda as part of their decades-old superstition that the Kappata Mallayya god would bless them has gone viral on social media sites. But the fires are a religious ritual for some and a ploy to occupy land illegally for others. Villagers staying near the hills are now creating awareness to protect medicinal plants that grow in the area.

Farmers staying near the hillock believe that setting fire to the hillock would burn their sins to ashes and Kappata Mallayya would bless them with good rain, health and prosperity in the coming year.
The fire at Kappatagudda in February is not new, but what is worrying is that fires are being started in core areas affecting the flora and fauna. Netizens expressed concern, but foresters said they have a team to put out fires in core and other areas of the hillock.

“The dried grass turns yellow and starts growing tall, spreading all across the area within months. It’s a belief that if we set fire to it, God will bless us. The fire cleans up the area, helping us cultivate afresh. These are controlled fires and we ensure that they do not spread. But people who are new to the area see smoke rising and assume it to be a great forest fire which is not true. Call it a belief or cleaning mission, fire helps us every year,” said Devendrappa Rathode, a villager of Doni near Kappatagudda.

A Forest Department official said, “Our team is ready and we douse such fires immediately. Some photos that have gone viral mention that such fires will harm the flora and fauna. But so far, no wild animals have been hurt. We are ready with all kinds of equipment to handle the situation.”

Gadag DCF Dipika Bajpai said, “These fires are common. Sometimes, shepherds set fire to patches so that a new flush of grasses grows, and sometimes it’s encroachers. Our team is ready 24x7.”

