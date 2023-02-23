BJP’s Sandur rally to focus on Kalyana Karnataka region

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah would address a public rally in Sandur in Ballari district on Thursday and also hold a BJP core committee meeting of the districts of Ballari, Vijayanagara, Koppal and Raichur ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. Shah’s visit to Kalyana Karnataka will give a much-needed boost to BJP workers of the region.

BJP has never won from Sandur constituency. While the party is all determined to dethrone three-time MLA E Tukaram of the Congress, the local party leaders’ focus is on the core committee meeting as it could discuss possible candidates from the four aforementioned districts. “We are planning to win maximum seats in the Kalyana Karnataka region. Campaigning for the region starts from Sandur,” a party leader from Ballari told TNIE.

Ballari has four constituencies reserved for STs. “We want to win all the reserved constituencies in the wake of the State Government hiking reservation for SC/ST. Shah’s instruction is clear... to place the report card of the development works and the reservation hike before people,” he said.

Another BJP leader said that Sandur, a Congress bastion, will be bagged by the BJP this time. “Amit Shah’s visit to Sandur will boost the confidence of party workers. The presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and Transport Minister B Sriramulu in the rally would further encourage our workers,” he added.

