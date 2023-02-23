Bommai hails move to set up Mahadayi PRAWAH 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai welcomed the Union Government’s decision to constitute Mahadayi PRAWAH (Progressive River Authority for Welfare and Harmony).

“In the direction of Implementation of Mahadayi Tribunal Award Government of India under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi has taken next step by taking decision for constituting Mahadayi PRAWAH (Progressive River Authority for Welfare and Harmony),” the CM tweeted. Thanking the PM for taking the decision, Bommai said it will pave the way for the implementation of the project. “This will pave way for implementing the projects of Karnataka.” the CM added.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stated that Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the creation of Mahadayi PRAWAH. “This will enable the compliance, implementation of the award & decisions of Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal,” Shekhawat said.

