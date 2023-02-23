Home States Karnataka

Bommai hails move to set up Mahadayi PRAWAH 

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stated that Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the creation of Mahadayi PRAWAH.

Published: 23rd February 2023 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai welcomed the Union Government’s decision to constitute Mahadayi PRAWAH (Progressive River Authority for Welfare and Harmony).

“In the direction of Implementation of Mahadayi Tribunal Award Government of India under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi has taken next step by taking decision for constituting Mahadayi PRAWAH (Progressive River Authority for Welfare and Harmony),” the CM tweeted. Thanking the PM for taking the decision, Bommai said it will pave the way for the implementation of the project. “This will pave way for implementing the projects of Karnataka.” the CM added.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stated that Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the creation of Mahadayi PRAWAH. “This will enable the compliance, implementation of the award & decisions of Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal,”  Shekhawat said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Mahadayi PRAWAH
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp