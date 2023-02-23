CAG: BDA violated BBMP bylaws on road to flats

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has violated Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) building bylaws by not constructing an approach road for high-rise buildings. Because of this, the authority has been able to sell only 224 of the 1,500 flats constructed during Phase II-V at its layout in Kengeri in Bengaluru, says the CAG report.

The total cost of the entire project was Rs 457.15 crore. The CAG report that was tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday points out that BDA failed to make provisions for the approach road owing to land acquisition issues, while the BBMP building bylaw says that a minimum road width of 12 metres and the approach road is essential for all housing units.

“The absence of a proper approach road contributed to the low demand for the housing units constructed,” the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) noted.

The CAG objected and said the Phase I of 608 flats by BDA for economically weaker sections was awarded to a contractor in May 2012 with a due date by November 2013. However, the contractor did not complete the works even by January 2015. The electrical, sanitary and miscellaneous works were not carried out and it has remained abandoned. In April 2016, BDA terminated the work at the risk and cost of the contractor after making payment to Rs 27.24 crore. Later in 2016, BDA took custody of material at site worth Rs 0.91 crore which were stored in the basement.

Meanwhile, flats under Phase II to IV were completed in April 2017. Despite flats unsold, BDA initiated Phase V of the project and completed it in September 2018. But these flats were not allotted even in March 2022. According to the CAG report, out of the 1,500 flats built at a cost of Rs 457.15 crore, only 224 were sold. CAG also objected to Phase I which is incomplete with materials dumped.

There has been damage to materials over the last six years, causing further loss to the Authority. CAG has recommended BDA should take up housing projects only after conducting proper demand surveys and ensuring that basic infrastructure including approach roads were provided.

