CUET on May 21 to admit students for UG courses

The last date for submitting online applications is March 12.

Published: 23rd February 2023

File photo of students appearing for Kannada paper as part of the Common Entrance Test (CET) in Bangalore. (File Photo, EPS)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The Central University of Karnataka will conduct Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) to admit students for UG courses from May 21, said VC Prof Battu Satyanarayan.

At present, the university is offering 10 UG courses as per NEP-2020, and offer multiple options for students to choose from, as minor and elective. The students also have the freedom to choose their own specialisation, the VC said.   

The intake for all these programmes is 40 seats. Admission is through NTA-CUET. The admission process commenced on February 9 online. Interested eligible students, including those who are still pursuing PUC/10+2, are eligible to apply. Applications can be submitted through www.nta.ac.in, http://cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The last date for submitting online applications is March 12. Meanwhile, the admission to BTech courses is through CUET and JEE. CUET(UG)-2023 will be conducted in the computer-based test (CBT) mode.

