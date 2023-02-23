Karnataka slugfest: IPS Roopa goes on with attack, IAS Sindhuri seeks Rs 1 crore damage

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite instructions from the government to refrain from making allegations in public and being subjected to punishment transfer, IPS officer Roopa D Moudgil again took to social media, requesting the media to focus on corruption allegations against IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri. Sindhuri, meanwhile, approached a city court seeking an injunction. She also slapped a legal notice against Roopa, seeking an unconditional apology and Rs 1 crore in damages.

Roopa, in her Facebook post, stated, “Dear media, please keep the focus on the corruption issue that I have raised against Rohini Sindhuri IAS. I have not prevented anyone from fighting against corruption, which most affects the common man.”

Continuing, she also sought an inquiry into the pattern. Roopa said, “The PATTERN, where one IAS officer dies in Karnataka, one IPS officer dies in Tamil Nadu, one IAS husband-wife in Karnataka are already divorced. Me and my husband are still together. We are still fighting to keep the family intact. Please question the perpetrator who exhibits the pattern of becoming an obstacle to the family.

Else, many more families will be destroyed. I am a strong woman. I will fight. Not all women have the same strength to fight. Please be a voice to such women. India is known for its family values. Let’s keep up that (sic).”

Rohini wants Roopa to say sorry, sends her legal notice

Sindhuri took legal steps against the IGP-rank officer and filed a petition before the city civil and sessions court requesting the court to issue injunction orders against Roopa. Allowing the petition, the court reserved the interim order till Thursday.

Sindhuri also slapped a legal notice against Roopa, asking her to tender an unconditional apology in writing for making defamatory comments/statements/allegations and post the apology on her Facebook page as well as before the media, while deleting the earlier posts on social media accounts. The IAS officer claimed damages of Rs 1 crore from Roopa for causing loss of reputation and mental agony. The notice stated that appropriate criminal proceedings will be initiated under Section 500 (punishment for defamation) of the IPC if Roopa fails to tender an apology and pay damages.

MLC wants them suspended

BJP MLC H Vishwanath raised the issue of the spat between IPS officer Roopa Moudgil and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri in public, and demanded that both be placed under suspension.

Raising the issue during zero hour in the council on Wednesday, Vishwanath said the people of the state were forming a bad opinion about governance due to the officers’ behaviour. “The government has not even issued them show cause notice. Is our chief minister afraid to take action against them? The question is, do we require such officers in our state? The government must suspend them immediately and take action by conducting an inquiry,” he said.

