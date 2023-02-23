Shah to discuss BJP’s Bengaluru strategy, to meet people from various sectors

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As improving its performance in the state capital with 28 Assembly segments will be a crucial part of the BJP’s election strategy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be holding a meeting with leaders from Bengaluru on Thursday evening.

Shah will discuss the party strategy for Bengaluru with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM BS Yediyurappa, BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, and MPs and MLAs from the party. A BJP leader said Shah will review preparations for the Assembly elections during a meeting at a private hotel.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the BJP had not done particularly well in Bengaluru, but its position improved in 2019 after the bypolls when MLAs from the Congress and JDS joined the party to help form the government.

Shah will also interact with representatives from various sectors, including the film industry, doctors, industries, small-scale industries and educational institutions. A BJP leader said he will interact with around 500 people for nearly 60 minutes at a meeting to be held in Town Hall in Bengaluru.

In the meeting, which is seen as an attempt to take leaders from various sectors into confidence before the polls, Shah will explain the works taken up by the Union and State governments. During his recent visit to Bengaluru, PM Modi had interacted with cricketers and actors.

