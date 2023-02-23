This is my last session, says emotional BSY

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bookanakere Siddalingappa Yediyurappa, who has been elected to the Assembly eight times from Shikaripura in Shivamogga district, bid an emotional farewell to the House on Wednesday. This is his last term as a member of Assembly as he has decided not to contest the coming elections this year.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, who has had a phenomenal career becoming chief minister four times and bringing the saffron party to power in the state almost single-handedly, said, “It’s like a farewell speech as there will be no question of coming back to the House. As I have decided earlier, I am not contesting the polls. But the kind of respect and the posts Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given to me is unforgettable. Till my last breath, I will put in an honest effort to strengthen the BJP.”

Former CM BS Yediyurappa addresses

the Assembly at Vidhana Soudha

in Bengaluru on Wednesday

The 79-year-old leader said he will not sit back at home and will travel the length and breadth of the state after the Assembly session, campaigning for BJP to bring it back to power.“I will campaign in these polls and, God willing, the next polls too. BJP will certainly return to power with a full mandate this time,” he asserted.

Advising ruling party members to face the polls with full confidence and to make opposition party MLAs continue to sit in the opposition, he said, “Let us bring BJP to power as even those in opposition parties are likely to come along with us. Like the certainty of sun and moon, BJP too will come back to power,” he added.

Moved by the veteran leader’s statement, Priyank Kharge from Congress and KL Shivalinge Gowda from Janata Dal-Secular said Yediyurappa should contest the upcoming elections and return to the House. “This House needs sir’s vast experience and he should get elected again,” said Chittapur MLA Priyank.

Gowda, MLA from Arsikere, too wished that Yediyurappa comes back to the House, while other members of the House expressed the same sentiment. Meanwhile, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri clarified that Yediyurappa will speak on the last day of the ongoing budget session of the State Legislature on Friday again.

BENGALURU: Bookanakere Siddalingappa Yediyurappa, who has been elected to the Assembly eight times from Shikaripura in Shivamogga district, bid an emotional farewell to the House on Wednesday. This is his last term as a member of Assembly as he has decided not to contest the coming elections this year. The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, who has had a phenomenal career becoming chief minister four times and bringing the saffron party to power in the state almost single-handedly, said, “It’s like a farewell speech as there will be no question of coming back to the House. As I have decided earlier, I am not contesting the polls. But the kind of respect and the posts Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given to me is unforgettable. Till my last breath, I will put in an honest effort to strengthen the BJP.” Former CM BS Yediyurappa addresses the Assembly at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on WednesdayThe 79-year-old leader said he will not sit back at home and will travel the length and breadth of the state after the Assembly session, campaigning for BJP to bring it back to power.“I will campaign in these polls and, God willing, the next polls too. BJP will certainly return to power with a full mandate this time,” he asserted. Advising ruling party members to face the polls with full confidence and to make opposition party MLAs continue to sit in the opposition, he said, “Let us bring BJP to power as even those in opposition parties are likely to come along with us. Like the certainty of sun and moon, BJP too will come back to power,” he added. Moved by the veteran leader’s statement, Priyank Kharge from Congress and KL Shivalinge Gowda from Janata Dal-Secular said Yediyurappa should contest the upcoming elections and return to the House. “This House needs sir’s vast experience and he should get elected again,” said Chittapur MLA Priyank. Gowda, MLA from Arsikere, too wished that Yediyurappa comes back to the House, while other members of the House expressed the same sentiment. Meanwhile, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri clarified that Yediyurappa will speak on the last day of the ongoing budget session of the State Legislature on Friday again.