Udupi’s Swarna river to host dragon boat championship from today

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Camaraderie, cooperation and teamwork will be on display as narrow boats with ferocious dragon heads are all set to slice through the calm waters of the Swarna river in Udupi district. Over the next four days from February 23, Swarna River near Heroor in the coastal district will see a flurry of dragon boats as the 11th National Dragon Boat Championship will be organised here till February 26.

Around 700 participants will arrive from 15 different states for this championship which is being organised by the district administration in association with Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association.

Those selected in this national championship will be eligible to participate in Asian Games to be held in September/October 2023.

MLA K Raghupathi Bhat, who showed keen interest in hosting the championship in Udupi, said that the dragon boat race has evolved into a competitive global sport. It is an opportunity to host this championship in Udupi whereby prospects of this place in organising water sports championships can be explored more.

“Twenty-five participants in each category like men, women and mix will get selected from here to participate in the Asian Games. 200 metres, 500 metres and 2 km races will be organised in the championship,’’ he said.

The dragon boats have already arrived at the venue, he informed. As several teams came from different states, they began practising on the boats that are designed to look like a dragon’s head, while the rear is carved to look like a tail.

In this water sports, 22 people sit on a narrow boat while the rest of the team works the oars; the one sits in the front beats a drum to egg them on and a coxswain steers the boat. There will be three reserve people also in one team. Captain Dileep Kumar, secretary, Kayaking and Canoeing Association of Karnataka, told The New Indian Express that the 10th National Dragon Boat Championship was held in Bhopal last year.

