Wave in favour of BJP in Karnataka, says CT Ravi

By Express News Service

MYSURU: BJP national general secretary C T Ravi claimed that there is a strong wave in favour of the saffron party in Karnataka. “Youth in large numbers are joining the BJP and polarisation in favour of the BJP will continue across the state,” he told reporters here. Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, Ravi said the people of Mandya district will stand by former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and elect the highest number of MLAs from the district which is considered a JDS stronghold.

Referring to KPCC president DK Shivakumar’s appeal to make him the CM, Ravi said: “How can anyone do politics depending on one community? Shivakumar must understand that he is not contesting the Vokkaligara Sangha election to win with the support of one community. To win Assembly elections, one needs the support of all communities.”

Ravi lashed out at JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda and his family and urged the people of Mandya to oppose dynastic politics and stop believing in leaders who shed tears in public functions.

When asked about him visiting a temple after consuming non-vegetarian food, the MLA said he was born in a meat-eating community. “I did not visit any temple after consuming non-vegetarian food. I am a religious man,” he added.

