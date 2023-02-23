Home States Karnataka

ZP begins probe into graft charges in Mekhali GP

JDS shared the The New Indian Express  news cutting of the report on its official Twitter account.

Published: 23rd February 2023 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Bribery, graft

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Belagavi Zilla Panchayat has ordered a thorough inquiry into the allegations made by Sudha Siddappa Rajangale, a Gram Panchayat member of Mekhali village of Raibag taluk. Rajangale, who had alleged that a “commission” is being demanded to approve works under various schemes in the Mekhali Gram Panchayat. Fed up with the “commission” menace, Rajangale submitted her resignation as a GP member at the general body meeting of the Panchayat on Tuesday (February 21).

The New Indian Express had carried a detailed report on Rajangale’s allegations on how the panchayat development officer of Mekhali Gram Panchayat, and officials of the taluk and zilla panchayats were demanding 30% commission from the funds sanctioned for various works after implementation and 3% commission to approve the proposed works under 14th and 15th finance panels and MNREGA scheme.

JDS shared the The New Indian Express news cutting of the report on its official Twitter account. The JDS lashed out at the state government stating that the report reflected the pathetic state of the administration at the panchayat level in the state. The “commission menace” could be even more at a higher level as 30% is being collected at the Gram Panchayat level. How can the state be developed if there is so much suffocation at the grassroots level, the party questioned. It alleged that the state government had become immune to such issues of corruption. The public is suffering due to the BJP government in the state, it said.  

Meanwhile, speaking to TNIE, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Harshal Bhoyar said, “I have instructed the deputy secretary of zilla panchayat to conduct an inquiry into the matter, and visit the Gram Panchayat and collect statements and evidence. The guilty will be punished.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Belagavi Zilla Panchayat Mekhali Gram Panchayat Sudha Siddappa Rajangale
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp