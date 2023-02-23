ZP begins probe into graft charges in Mekhali GP

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Belagavi Zilla Panchayat has ordered a thorough inquiry into the allegations made by Sudha Siddappa Rajangale, a Gram Panchayat member of Mekhali village of Raibag taluk. Rajangale, who had alleged that a “commission” is being demanded to approve works under various schemes in the Mekhali Gram Panchayat. Fed up with the “commission” menace, Rajangale submitted her resignation as a GP member at the general body meeting of the Panchayat on Tuesday (February 21).

The New Indian Express had carried a detailed report on Rajangale’s allegations on how the panchayat development officer of Mekhali Gram Panchayat, and officials of the taluk and zilla panchayats were demanding 30% commission from the funds sanctioned for various works after implementation and 3% commission to approve the proposed works under 14th and 15th finance panels and MNREGA scheme.

JDS shared the The New Indian Express news cutting of the report on its official Twitter account. The JDS lashed out at the state government stating that the report reflected the pathetic state of the administration at the panchayat level in the state. The “commission menace” could be even more at a higher level as 30% is being collected at the Gram Panchayat level. How can the state be developed if there is so much suffocation at the grassroots level, the party questioned. It alleged that the state government had become immune to such issues of corruption. The public is suffering due to the BJP government in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, speaking to TNIE, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Harshal Bhoyar said, “I have instructed the deputy secretary of zilla panchayat to conduct an inquiry into the matter, and visit the Gram Panchayat and collect statements and evidence. The guilty will be punished.”

