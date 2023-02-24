Karnataka HC notice to state on SC/ST quota

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has issued a notice to the state government on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed which questioned the validity of the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and of Appointments or Posts in the Services under the State) Act 2023.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi issued the notice after hearing the petition filed by Mahesh, a student of KLE Law College in the city, seeking to strike down the Act as unconstitutional and ultra vires Article 14, 15 and 16 of the Constitution.

Stating that he is an aspiring candidate to join the services in the state, the petitioner said that the state government increased the reservation of seats in educational institutions and appointments for posts in the services for persons belonging to SC and ST to 17 from 15 per cent, and to 7 per cent from 3 per cent respectively, by promulgating an Ordinance on October 23, 2022, and enacted the Act in January 2023.

The petitioner stated that the Act appears to be enacted on the ground that many other states have increased the reservation quota from time to time, exceeding the limit of 50 per cent (SC-17 % + ST-7% + Backward Classes-32 %), in utter disregard of the law laid down by the Supreme Court. Enforcement of the impugned Act which breaches the ceiling limit of 50 per cent reservation and provides 56 per cent reservation in educational institutions and in posts and appointments in services. It will prejudicially affect the rights of the petitioner as well as other similarly situated persons, he claimed.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has issued a notice to the state government on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed which questioned the validity of the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and of Appointments or Posts in the Services under the State) Act 2023. A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi issued the notice after hearing the petition filed by Mahesh, a student of KLE Law College in the city, seeking to strike down the Act as unconstitutional and ultra vires Article 14, 15 and 16 of the Constitution. Stating that he is an aspiring candidate to join the services in the state, the petitioner said that the state government increased the reservation of seats in educational institutions and appointments for posts in the services for persons belonging to SC and ST to 17 from 15 per cent, and to 7 per cent from 3 per cent respectively, by promulgating an Ordinance on October 23, 2022, and enacted the Act in January 2023. The petitioner stated that the Act appears to be enacted on the ground that many other states have increased the reservation quota from time to time, exceeding the limit of 50 per cent (SC-17 % + ST-7% + Backward Classes-32 %), in utter disregard of the law laid down by the Supreme Court. Enforcement of the impugned Act which breaches the ceiling limit of 50 per cent reservation and provides 56 per cent reservation in educational institutions and in posts and appointments in services. It will prejudicially affect the rights of the petitioner as well as other similarly situated persons, he claimed.