Karnataka will become corruption-free if BJP voted to power: Shah

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

SANDUR: Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said if the BJP wins the Karnataka assembly polls with a full majority, the state will be made corruption-free, and number one in South India in terms of development. Addressing a Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra here on Thursday, Shah expressed confidence that going by the response the party has been getting, it will get a full majority, and said he has full trust in the people of Karnataka.

Recalling the performance of the BJP governments in the state, Shah said then chief minister B S Yediyurappa and current CM Basavaraj Bommai have implemented umpteen pro-poor programmes and their policies touch every section of society to grow socially and economically. Lashing out at the Congress, Shah said party leader Siddaramaiah and his government acted like an ATM for leaders sitting in Delhi.

While the Narendra Modi government imposed a ban on the Popular Front of India, the previous Siddaramaiah government had withdrawn hundreds of cases filed against the PFI. The Modi government displayed its resolve against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism by conducting surgical and air strikes, but the Manmohan Sigh government never reacted against Pakistan, he said, adding that the country is much safer in the hands of Modi.

Taking a swipe at the JDS, the BJP strongman said every vote to HD Deve Gowda’s party will be counted as that of the Congress, so people should be cautious while exercising their franchise. Dubbing the JDS and Congress as family-driven parties, he said the BJP is the solution for development of the state, particularly Kalyana Karnataka.

Former CM Yediyurappa said, “As there are still a couple of months, I will tour the entire state to ensure the party wins over 150 seats and forms the government with a thumping majority. The BJP will seek a mandate on its government’s performance.” Transport Minister B Sriramulu said the public response to Shah’s rally will ensure the party wins all ten assembly segments of undivided Ballari district, including Sandur.

