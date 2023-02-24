Home States Karnataka

No doctor willing to serve in rural areas: Legislators

Things are changing as more number of medical colleges for graduation and post graduation is increasing.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cutting across party lines, MLAs raised the issue of doctors being not available at Primary Health Centres and hospitals in rural areas. They even demanded increasing the salary of doctors and giving security at their workplace. During the question hour, Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri said new doctors wants to work in urban areas and not in any Primary Health Centres in villages.

“These doctors are graduates from reputed institutes, they are responsible people. Many MLAs are facing this issue of lack of doctors. The mindset of these doctors has to change. Students and teachers from medical colleges has to be motivated. Even the government spends money on them and their education. They also should have some mind for service mind,” he said.

Replying to the house, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said as per the World Health Organisation, there should be one doctor for a population of every 1,000. But in India, it is 1,400 people. Things are changing as more number of medical colleges for graduation and post-graduation is increasing.

“In Karnataka, we have recruited doctors for PHCs. But doctors are not going, especially to North Karnataka. We need to conduct counselling for deputation of doctors, similar to posting of teachers,” he said.

11,914 CASES OF GST EVASION UNEARTHED: BOMMAI

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Bommai said the state government has introduced stringent measures to crack down on networks that are evading the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and has unearthed 11,914 such cases. Replying to a question in the Legislative Council on Thursday, Bommai said vigilance squads have put in place better tax collection measures that resulted in more revenues.

Giving an example of the increase in tax revenues, the CM said from the areca trade alone, it has gone up by around Rs 8 crore a day. He also said that the scrap that landed at Mangaluru port reached Delhi and other parts of the country, but no tax was collected. “But now, it is fetching Rs 800-1,000 crore revenue annually,” Bommai said. 

