Respond to plea over Upa Lokayukta posting: Karnataka HC to CS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday issued notice to Chief Secretary based on a PIL filed by Samaj Parivarthan Samudaya (SPS), seeking directions to the state government to fill the post of Upa Lokayukta which has been vacant since June 2022. A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi passed the order to issue notice after hearing the petition, represented by its president SR Hiremath, who stated that Lokayukta will be unable to fulfill its mandate due to huge pendency if Upa Lokayukta is not appointed. There is a huge increase in complaints over the years. The grievances against the government machinery are writ large and the reasons are not very difficult to perceive. The government has slept over the matter of appointing a Upa Lokayukta for the reasons best known, said the petitioner while praying that the court direct the government to appoint Upa Lokayukta soon.