Home States Karnataka

Respond to plea over Upa Lokayukta posting: Karnataka HC to CS

The grievances against the government machinery are writ large and the reasons are not very difficult to perceive.

Published: 24th February 2023 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court (File photo | EPS)

Karnataka High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday issued notice to Chief Secretary based on a PIL filed by Samaj Parivarthan Samudaya (SPS), seeking directions to the state government to fill the post of Upa Lokayukta which has been vacant since June 2022.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi passed the order to issue notice after hearing the petition, represented by its president SR Hiremath, who stated that Lokayukta will be unable to fulfill its mandate due to huge pendency if Upa Lokayukta is not appointed.

There is a huge increase in complaints over the years. The grievances against the government machinery are writ large and the reasons are not very difficult to perceive. The government has slept over the matter of appointing a Upa Lokayukta for the reasons best known, said the petitioner while praying that the court direct the government to appoint Upa Lokayukta soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court PIL SPS Upa Lokayukta
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp