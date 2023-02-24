Row over MLA Ravi having fish, visiting temple

Subhash Chandra N S By

Express News Service

KARWAR: BJP national general secretary and Chikkamagaluru MLA C T Ravi allegedly visiting a temple in Bhatkal after having a fish meal is turning into a big issue with Congress leaders turning on the heat on him. Five years ago, he had targeted the then chief minister Siddaramaiah for visiting the Dharmasthala temple after eating fish, and now the BJP leader is finding himself in a similar muddle. He has been accused of eating meat and entering the 500-year-old Karibanta Hanuman temple in Bhatkal.

On the back foot, Ravi clarified that he did not enter the temple, but some pictures and videos of him having lunch at Bhatkal MLA Sunil Naik’s house and standing in the temple are now doing the rounds.

“I am a non-vegetarian and I do not deny eating meat, but I did not visit any temple,” he said. He said he did not enter Nagabana in Shorali and offered prayers from outside.

“I do eat meat. I belong to a meat-eating community. I am not among those who will mock our practices. The temple was locked. There is an unnecessary controversy over this,” he said. Local Congress leaders have refused to buy this argument and lashed out at Ravi for visiting the temple after consuming meat which is considered as desecrating the temple.

Leaders like former MLA Satish Sail and senior Congress leader Mankal Vaidya slammed Ravi, questioning his actions. “He was at the helm of the attack when there were allegations against former chief minister Siddaramaiah. Now what morality does he have to preach about ethics?” said Sail.

