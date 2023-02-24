Santhosh turns tutor, gives poll tips

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: With elections fast approaching, the BJP, that wants to retain Karnataka with an absolute majority, feels the political atmosphere favours the saffron party. BJP leaders and workers who had lost hope last August and September, when the Congress was making serious allegations, have recovered fast and are confident of winning the polls, with promises in the Union and State budgets, allocation of Rs 5000 cr for the Bhadra project, besides other programmes.

BJP General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh said the Congress, that made serious allegations during media briefings, has failed to approach constitutional bodies like the Lokayukta, Anti-Corruption Bureau or courts. He said that Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has not lodged a complaint with police or court to substantiate corruption charges levelled against the government. He claimed the Congress is a divided house, with differences between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, due to which the party has not announced its candidate list.

“The Congress always chanted the name of Tipu Sultan and not Krishnaraja Wadiyar or other warriors. The Lingayat party came to power to instal Kempe Gowda’s statue in Bengaluru,” Santhosh claimed. Taking a jibe at the JDS, he said the party list is prepared at home, and signed by the party president at home, as it doesn’t have a parliamentary board to decide on candidates. Issuing a warning to BJP workers, he said they should look at elections as a battle, and not share bonhomie with rival parties like the JDS, especially in Mysuru, where the BJP needs to elect more MLAs.

“The fate of the BJP will be decided by the workers, and PM Narendra Modi has said that only with an absolute majority can the party implement what it wants,” Santhosh said. Referring to Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in Mandya, he said the BJP decision to hold a mega rally here has shocked and worried the JDS and Congress. The regional party feels it has the district in its kitty, he added. “Every worker should see to it that party candidates are elected. The people of the state are blessed to face elections in 2023 and 2024,” he said.

