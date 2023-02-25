Home States Karnataka

ChipIN Centre in Karnataka to bridge infrastructure gap in semicon industry

The centre, under the Central government, is one of the largest facilities in the country that will cater specifically to the semiconductor industry.

Published: 25th February 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurated the ChipIN Centre at the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) in Bengaluru on Friday.

The centre, under the Central government, is one of the largest facilities in the country that will cater specifically to the semiconductor industry. To encourage growth of semiconductor startups in the country, the centre will help provide design tools and access to fabrication facilities for chip design. It is also equipped with a virtual prototyping hardware lab.

The centre is dedicated to the semiconductor design sector and has state-of-the-art equipment to improve the chip design infrastructure. Chip designers, especially startups, will be able to use the tools at the centre to design and manufacture semiconductors.

The centre will also offer courses by industry professionals. With the government focusing on the semiconductor sector, the centre aims to help bridge the gap in infrastructure, and give a fillip to startups. Meanwhile, Chandrasekhar, announcing the launch at the second Semicon India Future- DESIGN Roadshow at IISc, also stated that a private research centre will also be launched for semiconductors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ChipIN Centre
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp