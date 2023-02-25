ChipIN Centre in Karnataka to bridge infrastructure gap in semicon industry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurated the ChipIN Centre at the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) in Bengaluru on Friday.

The centre, under the Central government, is one of the largest facilities in the country that will cater specifically to the semiconductor industry. To encourage growth of semiconductor startups in the country, the centre will help provide design tools and access to fabrication facilities for chip design. It is also equipped with a virtual prototyping hardware lab.

The centre is dedicated to the semiconductor design sector and has state-of-the-art equipment to improve the chip design infrastructure. Chip designers, especially startups, will be able to use the tools at the centre to design and manufacture semiconductors.

The centre will also offer courses by industry professionals. With the government focusing on the semiconductor sector, the centre aims to help bridge the gap in infrastructure, and give a fillip to startups. Meanwhile, Chandrasekhar, announcing the launch at the second Semicon India Future- DESIGN Roadshow at IISc, also stated that a private research centre will also be launched for semiconductors.

