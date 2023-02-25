Congress’s 3rd promise of free 10 kg rice via Anna Bhagya scheme in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After promising financial assistance of Rs 2,000 to women heads of households and 200 units of free power to all houses, Congress on Friday announced providing 10 kg of rice free per month to BPL cardholders under the Anna Bhagya scheme.

Announcing the Congress’ third guarantee to voters ahead of the Assembly polls, state Congress president DK Shivakumar said the party’s previous government was giving 7 kg of rice per person under the scheme, but it was reduced to 5 kg by the BJP government.

“The Anna Bhagya Yojana was an important scheme launched by the previous Congress government to provide free foodgrains under the Food Security Act which benefited millions of families. This time, we will give 10 kg rice free,” he said.

He said the party programmes are aimed at helping people. Providing 10 kg free rice will eliminate hunger, he said. Opposition Leader in the Assembly Siddaramaiah said the government’s decision to reduce rice given under the scheme disappointed people and during the party campaign, many asked them to increase it if the Congress comes to power.

He said that now around Rs 4,000 to 5,000 crore is required to provide rice under the scheme and increasing it to 10 kg may require additional funds of Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 crore.

“Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai says it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme and not Siddaramaiah’s. If that was the case, why such a scheme is not there in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh,” he asked. The Congress earlier announced it will provide 200 units of free electricity to every house in the state and Rs 2,000 to the woman head of households.

