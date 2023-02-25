PM Narendra Modi lauds BSY’s speech

By Express News Service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s speech in the state Legislative Assembly on Friday. “As a BJP worker, I found the speech very inspiring,” the PM tweeted.

He said the former CM’s speech will inspire all party workers as he spoke about the party’s principles. The PM was reacting to BJP Karnataka’s tweet on Yediyurappa’s speech in the Assembly.

Yediyurappa responded to the PM’s remarks by stating that under his inspiring leadership, all the party workers will strive hard to strengthen the party. During his address at the Assembly, Yediyurappa spoke about the state budget and his commitment to bring the party back to power. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said “his mentor Yediyurappa” appreciated his budget and those words are an inspiration to him.

