Home States Karnataka

PM Narendra Modi lauds BSY’s speech

Yediyurappa responded to the PM’s remarks by stating that under his inspiring leadership, all the party workers will strive hard to strengthen the party.

Published: 25th February 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa leaves Vidhana Soudha after his farewell speech in Bengaluru on Friday | Nagaraja Gadekal

BJP leader and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa leaves Vidhana Soudha after his farewell speech in Bengaluru on Friday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s speech in the state Legislative Assembly on Friday. “As a BJP worker, I found the speech very inspiring,” the PM tweeted.

He said the former CM’s speech will inspire all party workers as he spoke about the party’s principles. The PM was reacting to BJP Karnataka’s tweet on Yediyurappa’s speech in the Assembly.

Yediyurappa responded to the PM’s remarks by stating that under his inspiring leadership, all the party workers will strive hard to strengthen the party. During his address at the Assembly, Yediyurappa spoke about the state budget and his commitment to bring the party back to power. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said “his mentor Yediyurappa” appreciated his budget and those words are an inspiration to him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yediyurappa Narendra Modi Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp