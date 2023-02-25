Home States Karnataka

PM to inaugurate Mysore-Bengaluru expressway on March 11

Newly-built Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly-built Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway and also take part in the ground-breaking ceremony for the proposed four-lane express road from Mysuru to Kushalnagar, at an event to be held in Mandya on March 11.

Confirming this, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said the decision was taken at a meeting he held with officials here on Friday. “As the project was completed during PM Modi’s tenure, it would be appropriate that he himself throws it open to the public,” Simha said.

When asked if he would take the plunge into state politics, Simha said that he wishes to continue as a parliamentarian till 2029 under the leadership of Modi. “I am here not to do long-term politics but to develop my constituency and make it a model for other constituencies in a span of 15 years.”

