Woman hit with sickle for feeding strays in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Feeding stray dogs proved costly for a woman techie as she was attacked with a sickle by two men at Jigani in Anekal taluk last Sunday evening. The victim, Meera Tiwari (54), a resident of Varun Apartments in Sai Brindavan Layout, was taken to Nimhans where she received treatment.

“There are 17 strays dogs inside the layout and 16 strays outside the layout. I feed them from my own expenses. This has become an issue for some people residing in the locality. On the evening of the attack, the dogs started following me as I went to a nearby provision store to buy eggs for them. The two accused, who were sitting at a shed, followed me and started abusing me for feeding the dogs,” Meera said.

One of the accused was holding a sickle while the other was carrying some other weapon. After snatching the victim’s spectacles and smashing it, the duo attacked her. On seeing the victim’s mother coming towards them, the accused fled. The victim dialled 112 emergency number and called the police who on reaching told her to first obtain treatment.

Case registered, but accused yet to be held

This is the second time that Meera has been attacked in the last three years. She has claimed that the police, despite having all the proof, are only giving excuses instead of arresting the accused. The first case is still in the trial stage.

“The attackers also abused me for being a non-Kannadiga as I was speaking in Hindi, although I can speak fluent Kannada. They even said that Hindi-speaking people are arrogant. I was born and brought up in Bengaluru and am presently staying in a rented house in the layout since 2018,” the victim added.

After receiving treatment at Nimhans, Meera lodged a complaint at the jurisdictional Bannerghatta police station. The police said they have managed to get the CCTV footage of the incident.

“The case is under investigation. No arrests have been made as yet. It appears that the two accused are locals,” said a police officer who is part of the probe team. A case of causing hurt by dangerous weapons (IPC 324) along with other sections of the IPC has been registered against the accused.

