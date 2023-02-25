You stop reporting, we’ll deal with stray dogs: MP Pratap Simha

By Express News Service

MYSURU: “You (media) stop reporting and remain silent on stray dogs and allow us to take some action to resolve the stray dog problem,” said MP Pratap Simha, here on Friday. After meeting officials at the Mysuru City Corporation, Simha, while talking to reporters, mentioned the horrific incident in Telangana where a five-year-old child was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs. He said that worryingly, stray dogs have increased in Mysuru.

“We are unable to take any action because of animal lovers. They realise the problem when stray dogs bite their kids. Feeding stray dogs will not bring any good and it is not as big a social service as they project it. We have to cull stray dogs to solve the problem,” he said.

Cull dogs without compassion: Simha

Seeking the support of media persons, he said, “As there is a Supreme Court order, stray dogs cannot be culled. Leaders from our own party create problems when stray dogs are killed. Even the media takes up incidents of attacks on stray dogs. While tigers and elephants have one or two litter, dogs have nearly 10 puppies. They should be eliminated without any compassion.”

Claiming that he too was a victim of stray dogs chasing him causing accidents, the MP said that many bikers have broken their bones trying to escape from stray dogs. “If such stray dogs have to be avoided, you (press) should stop reporting the action initiated by us.

You remain silent for a few days and allow us to take action,” he told reporters. He directed civic authorities to take action against restaurants and chicken and mutton stalls if they dump food or meat waste on the roadside or vacant lands as stray dogs consume it. “As per reports, stray dogs have killed 21 children over the past few days. We don’t want such a situation in Mysuru,” he said.

MYSURU: “You (media) stop reporting and remain silent on stray dogs and allow us to take some action to resolve the stray dog problem,” said MP Pratap Simha, here on Friday. After meeting officials at the Mysuru City Corporation, Simha, while talking to reporters, mentioned the horrific incident in Telangana where a five-year-old child was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs. He said that worryingly, stray dogs have increased in Mysuru. “We are unable to take any action because of animal lovers. They realise the problem when stray dogs bite their kids. Feeding stray dogs will not bring any good and it is not as big a social service as they project it. We have to cull stray dogs to solve the problem,” he said. Cull dogs without compassion: Simha Seeking the support of media persons, he said, “As there is a Supreme Court order, stray dogs cannot be culled. Leaders from our own party create problems when stray dogs are killed. Even the media takes up incidents of attacks on stray dogs. While tigers and elephants have one or two litter, dogs have nearly 10 puppies. They should be eliminated without any compassion.” Claiming that he too was a victim of stray dogs chasing him causing accidents, the MP said that many bikers have broken their bones trying to escape from stray dogs. “If such stray dogs have to be avoided, you (press) should stop reporting the action initiated by us. You remain silent for a few days and allow us to take action,” he told reporters. He directed civic authorities to take action against restaurants and chicken and mutton stalls if they dump food or meat waste on the roadside or vacant lands as stray dogs consume it. “As per reports, stray dogs have killed 21 children over the past few days. We don’t want such a situation in Mysuru,” he said.