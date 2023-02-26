Home States Karnataka

Museum soon to exhibit legacy of Karnataka CMs

Published: 26th February 2023 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai pays homage to the state’s first CM, K C Reddy, at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the government has mooted the idea to set up a museum on the chief ministers of Karnataka, on the lines of the museum set up on the prime ministers of India in the national capital. 

“The museum would showcase the struggle for the state’s unification and major contributions made by all chief ministers,” he told reporters, after unveiling the statue of Karnataka’s first chief minister K C Reddy on the premises of Vidhana Soudha. 

“There is a need to create literature on all the chief ministers of the state to highlight their work among the people and children. A museum is required to highlight the Karnataka Ekikaran movement, a variety of agitations, the steps taken by the CMs of that period, and the people’s mindset during that time,” he pointed out. “This is an idea at the moment, and a project in this regard may be prepared after deliberations with all quarters. But future generation should know the sacrifices, farsightedness, ideals and principles of our forefathers who shaped the state. So, remembering them and their works, and informing about them to future generation is our duty,” Bommai said.

The government is ready to give all cooperation to set up a memorial of the first chief minister of state, KC Reddy in his hometown, he said. 

“Reddy, a veteran freedom fighter, served as the first chief minister of the state after Independence. He hailed from a farmer’s family and worked as an advocate and journalist, and floated a party, ‘Prajapratinidhi’,” Bommai said, adding that Reddy helped in formulating legislation keeping in view the future of the state, building the government machinery, and giving a big gift to the people. He left behind a rich ideology.

