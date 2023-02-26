PM Modi to launch series of projects in Shivamogga, Belagavi

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate and launch a series of development projects in Shivamogga and Belagavi in poll-bound Karnataka on Monday, including the newly-built airport at Shivamogga which has been named after Rashtrakavi and Jnanpith award winner Kuvempu. He will also address a public rally in Shivamogga and is likely to share the dais with former Karnataka CM and Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa, who bid adieu to electoral politics on Saturday.

BJP workers decorate a circle in Belagavi on Saturday

to welcome PM Modi on Monday

The airport at Shivamogga has been developed at a cost of Rs 450 crore and the Passenger Terminal Building of the airport can handle 300 passengers per hour. Modi is scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 7,165 crore and is likely to send out a message that the double engine government has delivered the goods.

Modi will then inaugurate 44 Smart City projects worth over Rs 895 crore in Shivamogga city that include eight smart road packages of 110km length, integrated command and control centre, multi-level car parking, smart bus shelter projects, intelligent solid waste management system, development of heritage projects like Shivappa Naik Palace into an interactive museum, 90 conservancy lanes, creation of parks and river front development projects. He will lay foundation stones for 2 railway proj­ects being built at a cost of Rs 990 crore.

Projects worth Rs 950 cr under JJM on anvil

Launch of multi-village schemes worth more than Rs 950 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and inauguration of a multi-village scheme for Gowthamapura and 127 other villages, besides laying the foundation stone for three other multi-village schemes to be developed at a total cost of more than Rs 860 crore are also on the agenda. The four schemes will provide functional household piped water connections and are expected to benefit more than 4.4 lakh people.

The PM will then fly to Belagavi where he is scheduled to dedicate multiple development initiatives and release the 13th instalment of PM-KISAN to the farmers. Under the scheme, the Centre has been providing a financial assistance of Rs 6,000 for every farmer’s family annually in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 every quarter.

Foundation stones for six multi-village scheme projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which will be developed at a cumulative cost of Rs 1,585 crore, will be laid. The project is expected to benefit 8.8 lakh population in more than 315 villages. In Belagavi, Modi will also dedicate the railway station redeveloped at a cost of about Rs 190 crore.

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate and launch a series of development projects in Shivamogga and Belagavi in poll-bound Karnataka on Monday, including the newly-built airport at Shivamogga which has been named after Rashtrakavi and Jnanpith award winner Kuvempu. He will also address a public rally in Shivamogga and is likely to share the dais with former Karnataka CM and Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa, who bid adieu to electoral politics on Saturday. BJP workers decorate a circle in Belagavi on Saturday to welcome PM Modi on MondayThe airport at Shivamogga has been developed at a cost of Rs 450 crore and the Passenger Terminal Building of the airport can handle 300 passengers per hour. Modi is scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 7,165 crore and is likely to send out a message that the double engine government has delivered the goods. Modi will then inaugurate 44 Smart City projects worth over Rs 895 crore in Shivamogga city that include eight smart road packages of 110km length, integrated command and control centre, multi-level car parking, smart bus shelter projects, intelligent solid waste management system, development of heritage projects like Shivappa Naik Palace into an interactive museum, 90 conservancy lanes, creation of parks and river front development projects. He will lay foundation stones for 2 railway proj­ects being built at a cost of Rs 990 crore. Projects worth Rs 950 cr under JJM on anvil Launch of multi-village schemes worth more than Rs 950 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and inauguration of a multi-village scheme for Gowthamapura and 127 other villages, besides laying the foundation stone for three other multi-village schemes to be developed at a total cost of more than Rs 860 crore are also on the agenda. The four schemes will provide functional household piped water connections and are expected to benefit more than 4.4 lakh people. The PM will then fly to Belagavi where he is scheduled to dedicate multiple development initiatives and release the 13th instalment of PM-KISAN to the farmers. Under the scheme, the Centre has been providing a financial assistance of Rs 6,000 for every farmer’s family annually in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 every quarter. Foundation stones for six multi-village scheme projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which will be developed at a cumulative cost of Rs 1,585 crore, will be laid. The project is expected to benefit 8.8 lakh population in more than 315 villages. In Belagavi, Modi will also dedicate the railway station redeveloped at a cost of about Rs 190 crore.