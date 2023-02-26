We will overcome anti-incumbency: Former Karnataka CM  Jagadish Shettar

Team TNIE By

Express News Service

As the ruling BJP is making all-out efforts to retain power in the state, senior party leader and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity in the state will be a big factor for BJP in the election. During his interaction with TNSE editors and reporters, Shettar said there is some anti-incumbency against the government, but they are confident of overcoming it.

Excerpts:

How do you look at BJP’s prospects in the Assembly polls?

BJP has a strong base in the state. People here like Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. In the Lok Sabha polls, we have seen that people directly vote for Modi and people of Karnataka always prefer national parties, though we have regional parties. Our family was active in the Jan Sangha. Around 30 to 40 years ago, not even 10 people used to gather when we went to villages. Now, we find 200 to 300 youth actively working for BJP. We have gram panchayat, taluk panchayat and zilla panchayat members. The party has a strong presence on the ground. Our cadre working at the grassroots level is the reason for the party’s growth. So far, we have not crossed the magic number of 113 (out of the 224 seats in the Assembly), but this time we will and we will get a clear majority.

How will you overcome the anti-incumbency factor?

For any government, there will be some amount of anti-incumbency. Even MLAs face it when they go to polls the second or third time. Even if they had done 50 to 60 works out of 100 and left 30 to 40 undone, that will lead to anti-incumbency. If you do not treat your work well, it will lead to anti-incumbency. We have to overcome anti-incumbency. Congress is very weak at the national level and a divided house in Karnataka. They tried hard to ensure unity, but that is not happening. There is an internal clash between groups supporting DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah and their followers talking about who will be the next chief minister. This will hit them badly. That will be an advantage for us.

This time, BS Yediyurappa is not the chief minister candidate of the party. What will be its impact on BJP’s poll prospects?

Yediyurappa himself announced that he will not contest the next elections. It is a different matter if he is sitting at home after making that announcement. But, he is actively participating in all programmes, and on many occasions, he has also made it clear that he will work to bring the party back to power. His active participation will be the signal.

What are the major factors that you think will help BJP in the elections?

Stable and good governance at the Centre. Lakhs of people attend Modi’s rallies. The same zeal, curiosity and attraction people had towards Modi in 2012-13 is there even now. People like Modi’s leadership. You have also seen in the surveys that his popularity is increasing day by day. That will help us politically. We have a very strong organisation, right from the grassroots level. In 1967, we had four MLAs from Jan Sangh. The RSS cadre is also working hard in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. All these factors will help us overcome a little bit of anti-incumbency and come back to power. Yediyurappa has never spoken against the BJP government and in fact, he is working hard for the party.

Will Hindutva be a big issue in the elections?

Modi always projected development. His leadership did not grow on Hindutva and other issues. He always has had the image of a pro-development leader. The Hindutva issue comes because of circumstances and not to win elections. RSS, which works for uniting the Hindu society, guides us. Whenever there is any trouble for the Hindu society, BJP workers speak against it. That does not mean we will make it a main agenda in the elections.

Will the party follow the Gujarat model and give tickets to new faces and drop many sitting MLAs?

There is no discussion in the party forums on following the Gujarat model. Modi and Amit Shah are from Gujarat and they know the pulse of the people in all Assembly segments there. There will be different strategies for different elections.

Modi’s image and Yediyurappa’s influence seem to be the two major factors for the party …

You need leadership to strengthen the party. Modi is giving that leadership. I don’t know if the party would have grown to this level if LK Advani had not taken up the Rath Yatra for building Ram Temple. AB Vajpayee was a popular mass leader and we won many seats under his leadership. Leadership is important for any political party. Congress has weakened due to lack of leadership.

Do you think going to polls with a CM face helps?

We can go to the polls with a CM face or under the collective leadership. It depends on the party high command.

You are among the senior leaders in BJP and a former CM. Will you become the CM again?

When I entered politics, I had not even imagined that I would become a legislator. Now, I have been MLA six times, held several important portfolios and also become a CM. I had never thought of becoming a CM. Whenever the party has given me any responsibility, I have handled it. I was the Leader of Opposition for 10 years when SM Krishna and Siddaramaiah were CMs. I have never worked in politics aiming for any post. I will continue to do whatever responsibility the party gives me.

Any plans to go to central politics?

Twice I had the opportunity to become an MP. In 1991, the party high command gave me a ticket to contest MP elections and also gave me “B form”. I was a 33-year-old and the party wanted to give a ticket to a youngster. However, Chandrakant Bellad, a senior leader, joined our party as he did not get a ticket in Janata Dal. Our leaders asked me to withdraw my nomination. Within five minutes, I took it back. If I had contested that election, I would have had a chance of getting elected as an MP. Again in 2004, after Vijay Sankeshwar left BJP to form his new party, Arun Jaitley asked me to contest from Dharwad North LS seat so that we can retain the seat. I told him I was not interested in national politics. I suggested Pralhad Joshi’s name and told him that we will ensure his victory. I always wanted to be in state politics and that could be the reason I did not contest the LS polls. Instead, I became the CM.

There were rumours about making you a governor?

There is no such discussion and I have no interest in becoming a governor. I am contesting the Assembly elections again.

Do you think the party is not utilising your services fully?

I am not a minister in the current cabinet. I had voluntarily given a statement that I do not want to become a minister. I am working as an MLA and have told the party to use my services to strengthen the organisation and for tours. But, I have a feeling that my services for the party organisation have not been utilised completely.

Which region in the state is more challenging for the party?

Old Mysuru. The party has grown well in North Karnataka. When I was Leader of Opposition, I concentrated more on that region as Yediyurappa and Ananth Kumar had asked me to. Each constituency has two-three strong MLA candidates. That kind of growth was not seen in the Old Mysuru region, although we have MLAs from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and other districts. Now, we have workers in all villages and we need to strengthen our leaders in that region. That is the challenge for us. We need to win in all the regions to get majority.

What will be the impact of Panchamasali Lingayat leaders’ agitation as Lingayats supported BJP in the elections?

Our chief minister and the government have taken positive steps to give them the reservation. Many a time, I have told the chief minister and state leaders to talk to the Swamiji. I hope it will be resolved.

How do you respond to Congress’ corruption allegations?

All governments face corruption allegations. They talk about 40 per cent corruption, but do not provide any specific details. Have they raised any issue in the Assembly with specific details? They issue vague statements. Their allegation is based on on Contractors’ Association president Kempanna’s letter to the PM. There is no credibility to the opposition. What documents do they have? If there is a scam, let them bring it out. Did Siddaramaiah speak anything in the Assembly by placing documents? They talk without proof.

What about police sub-inspectors recruitment scam?

We got it investigated and it was not brought out by Siddaramaiah or Congress. Many including IPS officers are in jail. Opposition parties have failed in performing their duties.

Your views on two senior women officers sparring in the open? Will it not reflect badly on the government?

Action should be taken against the officials for indiscipline. Certainly their public fight affects the administration and hence the indiscipline among the officials should be curbed immediately.

Congress seems to be more aggressive, why is BJP on the defensive?

As a ruling party, we are reaching out to the people with our programmes, while Congress is a divided house. They are aggressive, I agree. But they have stooped to cheap levels I have never seen in my three decades of political career. We have put up posters on ‘BJP bharavase’ (BJP is BJP), while they are putting seals of flowers on ears on these posters. This is wrong and in bad taste. It reveals the cheap culture of Congress. Such things had never happened in the past at the state or national level. They should not tarnish our posters and can do it elsewhere. The people will not like this and the opposition party has not realised that it will have an adverse impact ahead of polls.

Posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were seen in that state in the wake of the G20 summit, but in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s picture is missing?

In all government advertisements, there will be a picture of the Prime Minister and chief ministers, barring some exceptions. When the PM came for Yuva Janothsava programme held in Hubballi, there were posters with the pictures of both Modi and the chief minister. Modi’s strength is needed for us in Karnataka. At the same time, we will also need efforts of state’s leadership and party workers.

How did you come to politics?

I developed an interest in politics in my high school days as my uncle Sadashiva Shettar was an MLA in 1967. He was the first Jana Sangh MLA from South India then. There used to be meetings in his house and I used to be with him. That was how I developed an interest. I would attend the Jana Sangh public meetings which were attended by Atal Behari Vajpeyi. Deendayal Upadhya had also come to Hubballi during 1972-73. In 1976 my father got elected as corporator to the Hubballi City Corporation and BJP had emerged as the single-largest party with 16 corporators and Congress came second.

That party split and one of the groups backed my father (Shivappa Shivamurthappa Shettar), and he became the mayor. He contested Assembly polls thrice but could not get elected. I had participated in those elections. I practised law for one-and-a-half decades seriously from 1980. Meanwhile, former Union minister, late Ananth Kumar, insisted on me joining politics as youth participation was required. Sometime in 1979, I joined active politics.

During my college days, I served as the secretary of Kannada Sangha. In 1991, I was given charge of the Hubballi Rural Assembly constituency and since I had organised the party workers effectively, I got elected in 1994. Bommai was a Janata Dal candidate then. Until then the BJP candidates had lost deposits in that constituency.

Will BJP’s manifesto talk about the implementation of Uniform Civil Code?

Yes, it will be there. One law for the entire country is good. Different laws for Hindus and Muslims should be done away with. Then, a sense of belonging with the country will come. There will be a spirit of patriotism as we are all one.

In Karnataka, no ruling party has returned to power. How confident are you of BJP winning the elections?

There are exceptions. This precedent will go away. At the national level, BJP has a good image with the strong leadership of Modi, and BJP in the state too has grown strongly. For instance, from our Hubballi Rural Assembly constituency, no one got elected twice. But I won six times. Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri too has won six times from Sirsi. These factors help BJP come back to power.

What is your opinion of JDS?

I will never speak negatively about JDS. It is a force, but restricted to some districts as it has not evolved as a pan-Karnataka party. If JDS continues to be a force in the state it is advantageous for us. Wherever there is a straight fight between BJP and Congress, JDS has given BJP an edge. Whenever BSP’s Mayawati and SP’s Akhilesh Yadav contested seriously in Uttar Pradesh, it had helped BJP.

