Home States Karnataka

Chamarajpet Congress MLA arranges Umrah for ASHA workers, distributes Saudi Riyal

Later, he also visited Sira town in Tumakuru district and distributed Saudi Riyal 500 and other essential items to 26 pilgrims.

Published: 27th February 2023 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan

Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Chamarajpet Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan on Saturday arranged Umrah (an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca) for 16 Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers at Jagjivan Ram Nagar ward office and distributed Saudi Riyal 500 (Rs 11,097) to each of them.

Taking to Twitter, the MLA said that a pilgrimage send-off programme was organised in his constituency during which he distributed the money and also other Umrah essentials to the workers. Later, he also visited Sira town in Tumakuru district and distributed Saudi Riyal 500 and other essential items to 26 pilgrims.

Meanwhile, the BJP hit out at the MLA saying he was indulging in such activities only to attract voters ahead of the Assembly elections. They have also demanded that the police file a suo motu case immediately and take necessary action. 

K Somashekhar, state president, ASHA Workers Association, said that he was not aware of the programme organised by the Congress leader. The MLA was not available for a comment. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saudi Riyal ASHA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan
India Matters
The digital display board with arrival and departure of trains at the Chennai Central station | p jawahar
Chennai Central becomes India’s first ‘silent’ railway station
Biju Kurian, the Kerala-based farmer, who went missing in Israel.
Malayali farmer Biju Kurian who went missing in Israel returns home
OPINION | Push for foreign universities in India will favour rich
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo|P Jawahar, EPS)
Economy: An age of perfect uncertainty & that spells trouble

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp