Drawing lines, fighting fires

Amit S Upadhye and Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

With forest fires on the rise in some pockets of Karnataka, forest department officials working on the ground state that there are major problems.

“No matter how much training is imparted, only when strength on the ground is good can the flames be doused. We cannot expect a team of five people to control a fire on 20 hectares of land. The people deployed are locals, so if one is hired and the other is left out, there is unhappiness which could end in them setting fire to forests. This happens everywhere,” said a forest official.

Creation of awareness among farmers, locals and tribals notwithstanding, it is very difficult to change their belief. Even now, they believe that ash is the best manure for fresh blades of grass to grow, which is the best for cattle. For this, forests are set on fire. Though such cases have come down, they are still reported on forest fringes of Bandipur, Nagarahole, Kali and Bhadra tiger reserves.

“Practically, we cannot guard every block and patch of forests. Locals, tribals and forest dwellers keep a watch on our movement. They see our pattern of work. If their demands are not met, they set fire to forests. In such situations, it is only our timing and speed in reaching the spot and controlling the fire, which helps protect forests. Deploying additional staff means one guard is deployed for every square km, based on the existing staff strength. Additional manpower is deployed on temporary basis, which has to be kept happy at all times, or the consequences are severe,” admitted an official.

Karnataka Principal Chief Conservator of Forests RK Singh says firelines have been drawn in sensitive areas. “Cases of forest fire are on the rise. The maximum fires are reported in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Bandipur. To control the fires, we have deployed additional watchers on the ground. We also have Indian Air Force helicopters ready, besides the Fire and Emergency Services as backup in case of large fires. An allocation of Rs 50 crore has also been made for forest fire management for the state this year,” he said.

TECH TO FIGHT FIRES

The recent fire accident in Hassan district, which claimed the life of Sundaresh, a dedicated forest staffer, has angered one and all. The demand for modernisation, like using helicopters, is growing. There has been unrest among wildlife enthusiasts, especially as Sundaresh died while dousing the flames.

The department has now started making use of technology. There have been many hoax alerts on forest fires by agencies like US National Aeronautical & Space Administration (NASA), which monitors ground fires globally through thermal imaging satellites. To avoid such technical issues and know the actual situation on the ground, the forest department will soon deploy two drones mounted with thermal cameras.

The drones will be monitored by Karnataka State Remote Sensing Applications Centre (KSRSAC) and the forest department. KSRSAC also shares real-time data with the forest department on forest fires.

Officials told The New Indian Express that earlier, ground staff in the prime tiger reserves were getting repeated alerts on forest fires, based on NASA images. But when checked, these were locations where department staffers were creating fire lines.

“The use of drones will help in early and accurate detection of such cases. Drones will also have smoulder and night detection cameras to keep a check on human and animal presence. But since using drones is a costly affair, initially two are being procured on pilot basis -- one for areas near Bengaluru and the other for a distant location. Based on the success, more will be purchased,” a forest official told TNIE.

This year, foresters don’t want to take any chances as cases of forest fires are increasing. In the past two years, there was little human intervention due to the pandemic. There were also good monsoon spells over the past two years, creating sufficient fodder in forests.

IMPORTANCE OF TRAINED STAFFERS

While the department is relying on technology, experts say this is not enough, and that the best way to combat fires is to have well-trained staffers on the ground. “There is a need to have the right set of trained local people at the right place, and not post them in new terrains,” says an expert, requesting anonymity.

The 2017 forest fire in Bandipur Tiger Reserve is still fresh in people’s minds. To avert such tragedies, and the recent Sakleshpur fire where one staffer died and three were admitted to hospital, it is important that trained seniors are on the field, leading from the front. It is unfortunate that even at such a time, many officials are seeking transfers, the expert pointed out. “Retaining trained and dedicated staff on the ground is crucial. Department heads should combat the situation from the front. Domain expertise, practical training and leadership plays a crucial role in controlling forest fires and avoiding deaths. Unfortunately, there is a dearth of trained staff. There is a serious need to review the situation,” admitted a retired forest official.

Satellite images and drones can be used to study the situation, but prevention is the best technology. This needs boots on the ground, but that’s lacking at the moment, added experts. A retired forest official said many dedicated forest officers in Karnataka have ensured there are no forest fires in their territory. This is because of thorough ground staff management. But sadly, such stern training and meticulous work is not seen in many places.

A close analysis shows that even this year, the maximum cases of forest fires have been ground fires, which are manmade. As per department records, only one arrest has been made so far for a fire in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, reported on February 16. Officials admit they were unable to catch the accused who set off the fire in Sakleshpur.

FOREST FIRES IN KARNATAKA

Annually, pristine forest patches in Karnataka are set on fire by miscreants, causing immense damage to flora and fauna; due to this, regeneration takes a longer time

Forest dept must appoint additional guards and manpower, and firelines must be created before the onset of summer

An extended monsoon in the past few years resulted in fewer forest fires

Some forest patches in the state are not suitable for fighting fire using choppers

Experts suggest extra manpower and best available firefighting tools

With forest fires on the rise in some pockets of Karnataka, forest department officials working on the ground state that there are major problems. “No matter how much training is imparted, only when strength on the ground is good can the flames be doused. We cannot expect a team of five people to control a fire on 20 hectares of land. The people deployed are locals, so if one is hired and the other is left out, there is unhappiness which could end in them setting fire to forests. This happens everywhere,” said a forest official. Creation of awareness among farmers, locals and tribals notwithstanding, it is very difficult to change their belief. Even now, they believe that ash is the best manure for fresh blades of grass to grow, which is the best for cattle. For this, forests are set on fire. Though such cases have come down, they are still reported on forest fringes of Bandipur, Nagarahole, Kali and Bhadra tiger reserves.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Practically, we cannot guard every block and patch of forests. Locals, tribals and forest dwellers keep a watch on our movement. They see our pattern of work. If their demands are not met, they set fire to forests. In such situations, it is only our timing and speed in reaching the spot and controlling the fire, which helps protect forests. Deploying additional staff means one guard is deployed for every square km, based on the existing staff strength. Additional manpower is deployed on temporary basis, which has to be kept happy at all times, or the consequences are severe,” admitted an official. Karnataka Principal Chief Conservator of Forests RK Singh says firelines have been drawn in sensitive areas. “Cases of forest fire are on the rise. The maximum fires are reported in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Bandipur. To control the fires, we have deployed additional watchers on the ground. We also have Indian Air Force helicopters ready, besides the Fire and Emergency Services as backup in case of large fires. An allocation of Rs 50 crore has also been made for forest fire management for the state this year,” he said. TECH TO FIGHT FIRES The recent fire accident in Hassan district, which claimed the life of Sundaresh, a dedicated forest staffer, has angered one and all. The demand for modernisation, like using helicopters, is growing. There has been unrest among wildlife enthusiasts, especially as Sundaresh died while dousing the flames. The department has now started making use of technology. There have been many hoax alerts on forest fires by agencies like US National Aeronautical & Space Administration (NASA), which monitors ground fires globally through thermal imaging satellites. To avoid such technical issues and know the actual situation on the ground, the forest department will soon deploy two drones mounted with thermal cameras. The drones will be monitored by Karnataka State Remote Sensing Applications Centre (KSRSAC) and the forest department. KSRSAC also shares real-time data with the forest department on forest fires. Officials told The New Indian Express that earlier, ground staff in the prime tiger reserves were getting repeated alerts on forest fires, based on NASA images. But when checked, these were locations where department staffers were creating fire lines. “The use of drones will help in early and accurate detection of such cases. Drones will also have smoulder and night detection cameras to keep a check on human and animal presence. But since using drones is a costly affair, initially two are being procured on pilot basis -- one for areas near Bengaluru and the other for a distant location. Based on the success, more will be purchased,” a forest official told TNIE. This year, foresters don’t want to take any chances as cases of forest fires are increasing. In the past two years, there was little human intervention due to the pandemic. There were also good monsoon spells over the past two years, creating sufficient fodder in forests. IMPORTANCE OF TRAINED STAFFERS While the department is relying on technology, experts say this is not enough, and that the best way to combat fires is to have well-trained staffers on the ground. “There is a need to have the right set of trained local people at the right place, and not post them in new terrains,” says an expert, requesting anonymity. The 2017 forest fire in Bandipur Tiger Reserve is still fresh in people’s minds. To avert such tragedies, and the recent Sakleshpur fire where one staffer died and three were admitted to hospital, it is important that trained seniors are on the field, leading from the front. It is unfortunate that even at such a time, many officials are seeking transfers, the expert pointed out. “Retaining trained and dedicated staff on the ground is crucial. Department heads should combat the situation from the front. Domain expertise, practical training and leadership plays a crucial role in controlling forest fires and avoiding deaths. Unfortunately, there is a dearth of trained staff. There is a serious need to review the situation,” admitted a retired forest official. Satellite images and drones can be used to study the situation, but prevention is the best technology. This needs boots on the ground, but that’s lacking at the moment, added experts. A retired forest official said many dedicated forest officers in Karnataka have ensured there are no forest fires in their territory. This is because of thorough ground staff management. But sadly, such stern training and meticulous work is not seen in many places. A close analysis shows that even this year, the maximum cases of forest fires have been ground fires, which are manmade. As per department records, only one arrest has been made so far for a fire in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, reported on February 16. Officials admit they were unable to catch the accused who set off the fire in Sakleshpur. FOREST FIRES IN KARNATAKA Annually, pristine forest patches in Karnataka are set on fire by miscreants, causing immense damage to flora and fauna; due to this, regeneration takes a longer time Forest dept must appoint additional guards and manpower, and firelines must be created before the onset of summer An extended monsoon in the past few years resulted in fewer forest fires Some forest patches in the state are not suitable for fighting fire using choppers Experts suggest extra manpower and best available firefighting tools