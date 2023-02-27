Home States Karnataka

JDS leader Kumaraswamy calls off crucial party meeting in Bengaluru, Bhavani upset

There seems to be no end in sight for the Hassan ticket row in the Janata Dal-Secular.

Published: 27th February 2023 07:25 AM

​​JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy addresses the media in Bengaluru on Tuesday

​​JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy. (File photo)

By BR Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

HASSAN:  There seems to be no end in sight for the Hassan ticket row in the Janata Dal-Secular. The apparent rift in the JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda family has caught the eyes of all in the state. Gowda’s eldest daughter-in-law Bhavani Revanna is confident of bagging the B form for the Hassan segment despite making several out-of-turn remarks against brother-in-law HD Kumaraswamy.

She was upset after Kumaraswamy called off the meeting of local leaders to take a final decision on the Hassan conundrum which was scheduled in Bengaluru on Sunday. Now, she has decided to be more vociferous on the issue until it is resolved, the exact opposite of what Gowda had advised his elder son HD Revanna’s family.

She, however, has continued to attend private functions along with her husband Revanna in the Hassan Assembly constituency, making a strong pitch for her candidacy. The whole issue has become a headache for Kumaraswamy as it exposes the rift in the family and also gives other parties a chance to mock JDS calling it a “family party”.

On condition of anonymity, a youth leader said the party will lose a few seats if they go ahead with Bhavani’s candidature in Hassan as it will impact the morale of loyal workers. Sources said Kumaraswamy is also miffed with his elder sibling Revanna for putting pressure on the party for a ticket to his wife despite knowing how the rival parties would milk the situation.

The former chief minister has postponed the Hassan ticket issue for a week to avoid humiliation and maintained that Deve Gowda is unwell and will not be able to take any decision. Revanna and his wife Bhavani were not available for comment.

Comments

