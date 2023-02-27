Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Man murders wife, hides body in barrel, dumps it in forest

Victim suspected fidelity of her husband; house owner tipped off police, 3 in net 

Published: 27th February 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By Subhash Chandra NS
Express News Service

KARWAR: In a gruesome incident, a man in Haliyal in Uttara Kannada district strangled his wife to death, put her body in a barrel and dumped it in a forest after she suspected his fidelity. Haliyal- Dandeli police have arrested the accused, and two others for helping him dispose of the body.

The victim, Shantakumari suspected the accused, Tukaram, who is 10 years younger than her, of infidelity and they frequently argued about this. During their quarrel, the accused tried to convince her that her suspicions were baseless, but she refused to believe him. An incensed Tukaram began thrashing her, and strangled her. The incident took place in Thergaon village on the Haliyal- Belagavi road.

“The morning after the murder, the accused took the help of two other persons, and put the body in a barrel and took it in a vehicle to Anmod Ghat, and dumped the barrel,” Shivanand Katgi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dandeli told The New Indian Express.The owner of the house Rauf Kalbayi, who heard the screams and quarrel, became suspicious after observing the behaviour of the accused, and informed the police. 

The police began searching for the vehicle at the checkpost. “We did not have details of the vehicle, but we knew there would be three people in the vehicle. We found one  vehicle from Tergaon village, which was empty. While interrogating, the prime accused confessed to the murder, and led us to the place where the body was dumped,” said Katgi. 

The police also said that this was the victim’s second marriage. The two others arrested have been identified as Rizwan, the vehicle’s driver, who is a native of Chinchwad in Khanapur taluk in Belagavi district and Sameer Pantoji, a native of Alnavar, and a friend of the prime accused. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The digital display board with arrival and departure of trains at the Chennai Central station | p jawahar
Chennai Central becomes India’s first ‘silent’ railway station
Biju Kurian, the Kerala-based farmer, who went missing in Israel.
Malayali farmer Biju Kurian who went missing in Israel returns home
OPINION | Push for foreign universities in India will favour rich
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo|P Jawahar, EPS)
Economy: An age of perfect uncertainty & that spells trouble

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp