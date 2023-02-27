Karnataka: Man murders wife, hides body in barrel, dumps it in forest

Subhash Chandra NS By

KARWAR: In a gruesome incident, a man in Haliyal in Uttara Kannada district strangled his wife to death, put her body in a barrel and dumped it in a forest after she suspected his fidelity. Haliyal- Dandeli police have arrested the accused, and two others for helping him dispose of the body.

The victim, Shantakumari suspected the accused, Tukaram, who is 10 years younger than her, of infidelity and they frequently argued about this. During their quarrel, the accused tried to convince her that her suspicions were baseless, but she refused to believe him. An incensed Tukaram began thrashing her, and strangled her. The incident took place in Thergaon village on the Haliyal- Belagavi road.

“The morning after the murder, the accused took the help of two other persons, and put the body in a barrel and took it in a vehicle to Anmod Ghat, and dumped the barrel,” Shivanand Katgi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dandeli told The New Indian Express.The owner of the house Rauf Kalbayi, who heard the screams and quarrel, became suspicious after observing the behaviour of the accused, and informed the police.

The police began searching for the vehicle at the checkpost. “We did not have details of the vehicle, but we knew there would be three people in the vehicle. We found one vehicle from Tergaon village, which was empty. While interrogating, the prime accused confessed to the murder, and led us to the place where the body was dumped,” said Katgi.

The police also said that this was the victim’s second marriage. The two others arrested have been identified as Rizwan, the vehicle’s driver, who is a native of Chinchwad in Khanapur taluk in Belagavi district and Sameer Pantoji, a native of Alnavar, and a friend of the prime accused.

