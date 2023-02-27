Home States Karnataka

Man dies while playing volleyball, heart attack suspected

By Express News Service

UDUPI:  A man playing volleyball collapsed and died in Kukkundoor, Karkala taluk on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Santhosh (34), a resident of Kukkundoor. Sources said that five years ago, when Santhosh was working in Bengaluru, he had a heart attack and was treated for the same.

Santhosh collapsed on Saturday at 6.20pm while playing volleyball. Though the other players shifted him to the taluk government hospital, he was declared dead at 6.35 pm.

He was playing volleyball at Durga Aided Higher Primary School’s ground in Kukkundoor,. Based on a complaint by Santhosh’s brother- Harish, Karkala town police have registered a case under section 174 of CrPC. In the complaint, however, Harish said there was no suspicion in the death of his younger brother. 

